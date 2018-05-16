The Alzheimer's Association Appoints Watercrest Associate Mariola Rodriguez as Chair of the 2018 Flagler and St. Johns County Walk to End Alzheimer's

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. Rodriguez will chair the Flagler and St. Johns County Walk taking place September 29, 2018 in Palm Coast, FL.

A Nationally Certified Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainer, Rodriguez has successfully led Watercrest's memory care program startup and development since 2015. Rodriguez opened the premier Watercrest Lake Nona Assisted Living and Memory Care in Orlando, Market Street Memory Care Residence in Viera and in Tampa, before transitioning to Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast, which opens to residents this summer.

While serving Watercrest as Memory Care Director and Community Relations Director in multiple markets, Rodriguez gained extensive experience volunteering on the planning committees of numerous Walk to End Alzheimer's® events throughout Florida. Her dedication to serving seniors and families living with Alzheimer's and dementia is evidenced by her commitment and passion for the cause.

"It's an honor to be awarded the responsibility to chair this momentous event that impacts the lives of so many individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia," says Mariola Rodriguez, Memory Care Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast. "I'm so grateful for our partners at The Alzheimer's Association and for Watercrest Senior Living Group in supporting my passion to give back in meaningful ways."

Market Street Memory Care Residences are artfully designed memory care communities envisioned by Market Street co-owner Marc Vorkapich, CEO and principal of parent company, Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Communities connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories. All Market Street associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their unique programming offers multi-sensory experiences and attention to individualized resident needs.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Palm Coast is a 64-unit, state of the art senior living community offering exceptional amenities, multi-sensory programming, innovative training, and world-class care for seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Market Street Memory Care Residence features an inviting and purposeful LifeBUILT design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For community information, visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

