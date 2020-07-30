The American Association of Physics Teachers and AIP Publishing Expand Partnership to Book Publishing

In addition to collaborating with AAPT to publish new titles, AIP Publishing will digitize a backlist of classic texts from AAPT, making them available online in HTML and ePub, and via print-on-demand for the first time. The AAPT Archive collection includes 34 titles originally published in print between 1977 and 2017.

Jason Wilde, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing said: "AAPT has earned a reputation for leadership in physical science education. We're delighted that by digitizing AAPT's archive of books we can widen their readership and help bring them to the attention of a new generation of physics educators and students."

Commenting on the agreement, Beth Cunningham, Executive Officer for AAPT said: "AIP Publishing is the ideal partner to publish our new book titles. As our long-time partner in publishing American Journal of Physics and The Physics Teacher, AIP Publishing has demonstrated a deep understanding of our needs and our community. We're excited to work with them on this next chapter of our educational mission."

Among the first new titles to be published through this agreement are three titles covering Teaching High School Physics by Carl J. Wenning, Illinois State University, and Rebecca E. Vieyra, University of Maryland, College Park. The set explores the role of educational research as a foundation of good teaching, addresses practical techniques for supporting student learning, and prepares physics teachers to effectively manage their classroom.

AIP Publishing's new digital books collection is designed to help a wide readership of global research scientists, students, professionals, and educators remain proficient in their area of expertise, while learning about the latest developments and techniques in their fields. The books will be hosted on Scitation.org and fully integrated with the AIP Publishing and AAPT journals portfolio.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our member societies and publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

ABOUT AAPT

AAPT is the premier international organization for physics educators, physicists, and industrial scientists—with members worldwide. Dedicated to enhancing the understanding and appreciation of physics through teaching, AAPT provides awards, publications, and programs that encourage practical application of physics principles, support continuing professional development, and reward excellence in physics education. AAPT was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in the American Center for Physics in College Park, Maryland.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

