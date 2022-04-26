The American Club and Kohler Waters Spa Named Five-Star In Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Awards

"We are honored and humbled to receive the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide accolade for the eleventh continuous year," said Christine Loose, Vice President–Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate. "This continued recognition reflects our team's resiliency and constant commitment to providing gracious hospitality, fueling our desire to continue to create meaningful and memorable travel experiences for our guests."

Once home to immigrants who came to work at the Kohler factory, the iconic American Club was transformed into a world-class travel destination in 1981, offering elevated accommodations outfitted with elegant furnishings and innovative Kohler Co. plumbing products. The historic property also encompasses an expansive wellness program featuring Yoga on the Lake , Bold Cycle and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club ; 12 distinct dining establishments; and championship golf courses Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run .

The flagship Kohler Waters Spa is located at Destination Kohler and continues to be recognized as the only Forbes Five-Star rated spa in Wisconsin. The leader in hydrotherapy, the spa leverages Kohler Co.'s innovative showering products and deep understanding of the power of water to offer its guests transformative spa experiences. Its reputation of superb service has allowed the Kohler Waters Spa brand to expand to five locations globally.

The resort's elegant dining establishment, Immigrant Restaurant , also retained its Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating. The Immigrant Restaurant's intimate setting – designed in six spaces – represents the nationalities of the immigrants who settled in the Village of Kohler (French, Dutch, German, Norman, Danish and English). The contemporary American cuisine with modern European influences is complemented by standout service.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Kohler's Whistling Straits hosted the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

