The American Diabetes Association Names Winners of Diabetes Innovation Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association ® (ADA) announced the winners of its Innovation Challenge competition. Innovators showcased novel ideas for diabetes care before a panel of potential funders and an audience of professionals in the field, with the goal of furthering transformative solutions for people living with diabetes, their families, and caregivers. Five finalists pitched ideas from the main stage at the ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions and three winners were chosen— Diatech Diabetes, Spotlight Communications, and Symbio Cell Tech.

The competition comes amidst a diabetes epidemic affecting over 38 million Americans. Increased efforts to bend the curve of diabetes, coupled with advancements in technology and scientific understanding have created a growing market for diabetes startups.

"The potentially game-changing ideas presented by these innovators bring the ADA's vision of a life free of diabetes and all its burdens closer to reality. We're proud to support emerging advancements in diabetes research and care," said Robert Gabbay, chief scientific and medical officer of the ADA. "Our congratulations to the winners, with appreciation for their hard work and excitement for what's to come."

This year's winners and finalists included:

Winner: Diatech Diabetes – A software platform to improve infusion failure detection in insulin pump and automated insulin deliver (AID) systems. The mobile app integrates with insulin pumps allowing people with diabetes to monitor their infusions and avoid hyperglycemia.

Winner: Spotlight Communications – A clinical tool to address patient-identified priority concerns and immediately map resources to meet unmet physical, mental and social wellbeing needs.

Winner: Symbio Cell Tech – A biotherapy for patients with type 1 diabetes that does not require encapsulation devices or antirejection drugs.

Finalist: Spect – A smartphone-enabled telemedicine platform for eye screening that trains medical assistants and returns a diagnostic report in minutes.

Finalist: Valendo Health – Delivery of a program to address the shortage of endocrinologists, beginning with increasing clinical capacity and enhancing patient care by delivering telehealth and remote patient monitoring services.

The application period for next year's Innovation Challenge will open in January 2025.

About the American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in Orlando, FL on June 21-24. More than 11,000 leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADAScientificSessions.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media Contact:

Amy Robinson

[email protected]

SOURCE American Diabetes Association