The American Diabetes Association Welcomes 2025 Principal Officers and Members to the National Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) welcomes the 2025 principal officers and board of directors. The 15-member board comprises forward-thinking and innovative medical, scientific, education, and executive business professionals who will strategically lead and focus efforts to ensure the ADA continues to advance the mission upon which it was founded.

ADA's 2025 Principal Officers and Members to the National Board of Directors

"We are so excited to announce our 2025 board of directors," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer. "We look forward to the insight and skills each of these thought leaders will provide to help move the needle and improve the lives of all people living with diabetes. We also want to thank our outgoing board members, Janet Brown-Friday, RN, MSN, MPH; Rone Luczynski; and Madi Rajulapalli, MD, MBA. We are very appreciative of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to fighting for all people affected by diabetes."

The 2025 principal officers of the board of directors who start their terms of service this month are:

Todd F. Brown, PMP, Chair

Todd F. Brown is the founder and chief executive officer of Urban Edge Network, LLC, a Black-owned media company focused on serving 101 historically Black colleges or universities. Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University, and he completed executive management programs at Harvard Business School and UCLA's Anderson School of Management. Brown was the ADA's 2023 secretary/treasurer and serves on the finance, investment, and board development committees.





Robin Richardson , Secretary/Treasurer

Robin Richardson is a senior vice president at Moda where he leads the organization's key Medicare and Medicaid departments. He is also responsible for Moda's major state accounts, including the Oregon Educators Benefit Board, the Public Employees Retirement System, the Public Employees Benefit Board, and all strategic Systems of Care initiatives. Among his many innovations at Moda, Richardson was the founder and continues to be the chairman of the Board of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization and the co-founder of the Portland Metropolitan region's Oregon Health and Sciences University's Integrated Delivery System. A graduate of Oregon State University, he is also a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation.





Rita Rastogi Kalyani, MD, MHS, President of Medicine & Science

Dr. Rita Rastogi Kalyani is a professor of medicine in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. Kalyani has been a dedicated ADA volunteer for two decades and served on multiple committees. Notably, she was chair of the ADA's Professional Practice Committee which was responsible for overseeing the ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes—2018. Kalyani has served as president of the ADA's Maryland's Community Leadership Board. She was previously on the editorial board of Diabetes Care® and is currently an associate editor for BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. Kalyani holds a bachelor's degree from Harvard and completed all her medical training at Johns Hopkins.





Rastogi Kalyani Kalyani Kalyani Kalyani Joshua J. Neumiller, PharmD, CDCES, FADCES, FASCP, President of Health Care & Education

Dr. Joshua Neumiller is the vice chair of and Allen I. White -distinguished professor in the Department of Pharmacotherapy at Washington State University and lead pharmacist researcher at Providence Medical Research Center in Spokane, Washington . Neumiller is past editor-in-chief for the ADA's journal, Diabetes Spectrum® , co-editor for the ADA's book, Medications for the Treatment of Diabete s, and author of Practical Insulin . Neumiller has served on multiple ADA committees and work groups and notably served as chairman of the ADA's Professional Practice Committee from 2018–2019, whose primary responsibility is revising the ADA's Standards of Care in Diabetes each year. Neumiller's clinical, research, and service interests involve improving uptake and use of guideline-directed medical therapies in people with diabetes and chronic kidney disease, and he is an investigator with the Center for Kidney Disease Research, Education and Hope. He was recently named the ADA's 2024 Outstanding Educator in Diabetes Award for his work in diabetes care, research, and education.

The elect officers for 2025 are:

James Tai , Chair-Elect

James Tai is a managing partner for a life sciences venture capital fund and has health care experience that spans a wide array of outpatient provider services for chronic diseases. Tai is an advocate for combining innovations in health care technology with updates to public health policy in order to transform health care. He is currently the chair of both the ADA's Innovation Committee and Finance Committee. Tai received a bachelor's degree in business economics and an MBA from UCLA, and he earned a Master of Science in biomedical and clinical informatics from Stanford University.





Mario Rivera , Secretary/Treasurer-Elect

Rivera serves as CVS Health's senior vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer. He is responsible for developing and executing the company's strategy to transform their supply chain network to become America's premier health and wellness destination. He leads a team of 10,000 colleagues in transportation and logistics, distribution center operations, inventory management, omnichannel fulfillment, network strategy and engineering, and profit protection servicing 10,000 stores and millions of customers. He also serves as executive sponsor for CVS Health's JUNTOS Hispanic/Latin Colleague Resource Group as well as a board member of the CVS Health Foundation. Rivera has served on the ADA's Finance Committee since 2023.





CVS omnichannel CVS JUNTOS CVS Enrique Caballero, MD, President-Elect of Medicine & Science

Dr. A. Enrique Caballero is an endocrinologist, investigator, and educator working as the director of international innovation programs in the Office for External Education at Harvard Medical School (HMS). He is also the director of Latino diabetes health in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Hypertension, as well as associate scientist in the Division of Global Health Equity at the Brigham and Hospital (BWH) in Boston, MA. He is the immediate past chair for the ADA's Health Care Disparities Committee.



Dr. Caballero has a strong and long commitment to helping underserved populations. He founded the Latino Diabetes Initiative at the Joslin Diabetes Center and the Diabetes Program within the Spanish Clinic at the BWH, both affiliated with HMS.





Amy Hess Fischl, MS, RDN, LDN, BC-ADM, CDCES, President-Elect of Health Care & Education

Amy Hess-Fischl has been an advanced practice dietitian, diabetes care and education specialist, and certified pump trainer for over 25 years. For the last 18 years, she has worked at the University of Chicago within the departments of pediatric and adult endocrinology caring for people with diabetes of all ages.

The remaining 2024 board members are:

Mandeep Bajaj , MBBS

, MBBS Rodica Busui , MD, PhD

, MD, PhD Sean Pittman, JD

Francisco Prieto, MD

Christopher Ralston, JD

Rhodes B. Ritenour, JD

Patti Urbanski, Med, RD, LD, CDCES, FADCES

"This board brings tremendous expertise and dedication to the mission of the American Diabetes Association," said Todd Brown, 2025 board chairman of the ADA. "Together we can come ever closer to a world free of diabetes and its burdens, continuing progress in diabetes research, advocacy, education, and community support."

For more details about the ADA board of directors, visit diabetes.org/board.

