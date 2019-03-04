The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Unveils New Name for Flagship Program: Healing Conversations

"Our trained AFSP volunteers have experienced suicide loss themselves and know firsthand the challenges associated with this type of loss. These volunteers can help provide understanding and empathy in suicide loss, and share community resources that may be useful on the road toward healing," said Dr. Doreen Marshall, the vice president of programs for AFSP .

Available in person, on the phone or by video chat, a Healing Conversations volunteer arranges a one-time meeting to help answer questions, provide understanding of suicide loss, and community resources to start the newly bereaved on a path toward healing. The volunteers are available to listen openly and without judgement, while providing resources, encouragement and understanding to help the newly bereaved on the road toward healing.

This program was formerly called the Survivor Outreach Program and was started by a local AFSP chapter over a decade ago. When it was started, the program was only in two states and now involves nearly 500 national volunteers. To book an appointment with a Healing Conversations peer support volunteer: www.afsp.org/HealingConversations .

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

