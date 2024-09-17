THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB CELEBRATES 140TH ANNIVERSARY

- Organization is An Advocate for Breed Preservation & Dogs Everywhere -

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 1884, a group of 12 dedicated sportsmen from local dog clubs convened to form the American Kennel Club® (AKC®). Now in its 140th year, the AKC has grown into the world's largest not-for-profit dog registry and is the second oldest amateur sport-governing body in the country. What started out as a club for conformation dog shows and field trials has now grown into an organization offering 28 dog sports, many of which every dog can participate in.

The AKC is the premier destination for all things dog and continues to promote canine health and well-being and responsible dog ownership, throughout the years. Through public education programs, legislative and advocacy efforts, advancing canine health and working to protect the rights of all dog owners, the AKC provides the highest level of guidance to over 5,000 clubs and affiliated organizations nationally.

"The AKC continues to evolve with the times while respecting the traditions it was founded upon," said AKC President and CEO Dennis Sprung. "We are proud of the work that we do, and we're as focused as ever on our mission, promoting responsible breeding, and making dog sports accessible to a new generation of people. As always, protecting the welfare of every dog and their owners is an integral part of this organization."

The 140th year brought many exciting things. In addition to the success of our conformation, companion and performance events, the AKC recognized its 201st breed, the Lancashire Heeler, in January. January also marked the 15th annual AKC Meet the Breeds®, the wildly popular educational initiative that gives attendees the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of dog breeds while learning about responsible ownership from Parent Club experts. AKC also joined forces with Allivet to create AKCRx®, an online pet pharmacy offering FDA and EPA prescription and over-the-counter selections for a wide range of animals, including dogs, cats, horses, livestock, and birds. Additionally, the 140th year saw the launch of AKC® DNA + Health. This new test combined genetic health and traits testing with AKC DNA identification, creating a powerful tool for breeders.

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

