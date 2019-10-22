The American Kennel Club Introduces Puppy Pack 2.0: Puppies Making A Difference

Zane, a Labrador Retriever (Sporting Group), training to be a guide dog with the organization, Guiding Eyes for the Blind

Tilly, a German Shorthaired Pointer (Sporting Group), training to be a detection dog

Pnina, a Basset Hound (Hound Group)

Sparkle, a Siberian Husky (Working Group)

Earnest, a Glen of Imaal Terrier (Terrier Group)

Mimi, a Pekingese (Toy Group)

Tesoro, a Xoloitzcuintli (Non-Sporting Group), training to be a service dog

Storm, an Icelandic Sheepdog (Herding Group)

AKC Puppy Pack tells the story of puppies' lives through engaging, educational and cute photos/videos on the official AKC Instagram. This program covers the first year of their lives as they attend veterinarian visits, participate in training, sports & events, and the day-to-day trials, tribulations and joys of being a puppy.

Along with educating consumers about responsible dog ownership, Puppy Pack 2.0 will also emphasize the importance of service and working dogs.

"This year, we wanted to put a spotlight on the incredible things service and working dogs do for the community along with the realities of raising a pup," says Gina DiNardo, AKC Executive Secretary. "Many people see the outcome of service dog training, but never the work that goes into the journey. This is what we hope to accomplish with the new Puppy Pack class."

In anticipation of Puppy Pack 2.0, the AKC will host a kick-off event on October 23rd from 4:30pm-6:30pm at the Canine Retreat by AKC 42nd Street location. Seven Puppy Pack puppies will be at the event.

Fans of the pack can make sure they never miss a moment of cuteness by following the hashtag #AKCPuppypack.

