The American Legion Grieves Loss of American Heroes

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion, issued the following statement about today's terrorist attacks in Afghanistan:

"As an organization of wartime veterans, The American Legion profoundly feels sorrow for the needless loss of life that occurred today. The United States has been blessed by the caliber of the men and women who served there. While we fully support their service, we recognize that nation-building is not the role for the U.S. military. It is time for us to leave and to evacuate all Americans, allies and their families as safely and efficiently as we can. We also support any efforts to strike back hard against those who committed these ruthless acts."

