The AmeriFlex Group® Acquires The W Source™, an Innovative Women-to-Women Professional Networking Platform

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® -- a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first -- today announced the acquisition of The W Source™, a unique and innovative professional platform facilitating women-to-women networking opportunities across industries, on a local and national level. The W Source™ was co-founded by Hannah Buschbom, CFP®, CPWA®, CDFATM, CFF®. She is a Wealth Advisor and Chief Transitional Wealth Planner at The AmeriFlex Group®.

The W Source has a nationwide network of chapters led by women financial advisors interested in building professional support communities. The chapters tend to consist of legal practitioners, accounting professionals, business valuation specialists, mortgage brokers, and insurance-based risk specialists, among others.

"We've long recognized the value of a centralized platform built and run by women that fosters networking opportunities for like-minded professionals across the wealth management industry," Buschbom said. "The W Source™ is thrilled to be officially part of The AmeriFlex Group® family, which fully supports our vision of not only furthering the advancement of professional women but, more specifically, fostering the careers of women advisors by providing the tools and support they need to grow their businesses."

Vickie Garcia, CFP®, of Chandler, Arizona, notes that before she became the head of her local The W Source™ chapter, she relied upon a loose network of service providers to support her clients.

Garcia added, "With the team, we've created through our chapter, I can call upon a deep bench of trusted professionals to help my clients navigate life's many transitions: home sales and purchases, retirement planning, a business sale or purchase, relocation, marriage, or sadly, a divorce or loss of a loved one. The support we provide each other makes us better and more confident going toe-to-toe with any of our competitors to win and maintain business."

The AmeriFlex Group® Aims for Gender Parity among Firm Partners by 2025

With women making up only about 25% of all Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, The AmeriFlex Group® aims to reach gender parity among its partner advisors by the end of 2025. The firm has prioritized creating an inclusionary environment and provides tools such as women-to-women mentoring and CFP® and other professional accreditation tuition or tuition assistance. These efforts are designed to help increase the number of women advisors in its network and attract the best in the industry to partner with The AmeriFlex Group®.

"Expanding the number of women advisors in our industry is not just the right thing to do, it's incredibly good business," said Thomas J. Goodson, ChFA®, CLU®, CASL®, Founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "Study after study notes that women prefer working with other women financial advisors. As trillions of dollars transfer to a younger generation, the demand for advisory services provided by women, for women, is set to grow significantly. We are happy to partner with The W Source® and Hannah to expand this platform and create more opportunities for women advisors to advance their careers at The AmeriFlex Group®."

