The AmeriFlex Group® Welcomes ERSI Wealth Management to Its Platform

News provided by

The AmeriFlex Group

26 Feb, 2024, 15:54 ET

Centennial, Colorado-based $400 million firm is latest to join the fast-growing RIA

Stephen Brubaker, CFP®, AIF®, CLU® partners with The AmeriFlex Group®

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced that ERSI Wealth Management has joined its team. ERSI Wealth Management consists of Stephen Brubaker, CFP®, AIF®, CLU®, Jim Brubaker, CLU®, ChFC®, Gary Sidder, Ph. D, CFP®, Brian Brubaker, AIF® and Jenny Kast, CFP®, CPFA®, AIF®. Stephen Brubaker joins The AmeriFlex Group® as a partner-advisor.

Based in Centennial, Colorado, ERSI Wealth Management aims to provide clients with open and direct access to an entire team of financial professionals, ensuring clients have confidence in their financial future. The team supports individuals and families, as well as business owners seeking liquidity events and managing 401k plans for their companies.

"While we weren't unhappy with our previous relationship, after speaking with others who moved to The AmeriFlex Group®, we felt it was critical for us to examine how working with this team could help our firm thrive in the future," said Stephen Brubaker. "After discussions with their leadership, it was clear the culture and strategy of this firm were right for our practice. We are excited to be a part of a dynamic group of like-minded advisors, who put planning-first and believe in working collaboratively. The AmeriFlex Group® will enable ERSI Wealth Management to continue to grow for years to come."

Thomas Goodson, President & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group® commented, "Steve and his team exemplify the quality partner-advisors that The AmeriFlex Group® endeavors to attract. They are highly respected professionals in their community and known for providing excellent planning-first advice. We are thrilled that the chose to join our platform to enhance their growth potential."

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners.

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic. 8475 W Sunset Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

Donald C. Cutler

424.317.4864

[email protected] 

www.theameriflexgroup.com

SOURCE The AmeriFlex Group

Also from this source

The AmeriFlex Group® Celebrates Record Breaking Year, Welcoming 60 Advisors and More Than $2.75 Billion in Total Client Assets

The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today celebrated the completion of a...

The AmeriFlex Group® Launches The 5Twenty Group™ to Help Smaller OSJ Offices Create Efficiencies, Build Scale and Support Succession Planning

he AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced the launch of its proprietary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.