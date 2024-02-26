The AmeriFlex Group® Welcomes ERSI Wealth Management to Its Platform

Centennial, Colorado-based $400 million firm is latest to join the fast-growing RIA

Stephen Brubaker, CFP®, AIF®, CLU® partners with The AmeriFlex Group®

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced that ERSI Wealth Management has joined its team. ERSI Wealth Management consists of Stephen Brubaker, CFP®, AIF®, CLU®, Jim Brubaker, CLU®, ChFC®, Gary Sidder, Ph. D, CFP®, Brian Brubaker, AIF® and Jenny Kast, CFP®, CPFA®, AIF®. Stephen Brubaker joins The AmeriFlex Group® as a partner-advisor.

Based in Centennial, Colorado, ERSI Wealth Management aims to provide clients with open and direct access to an entire team of financial professionals, ensuring clients have confidence in their financial future. The team supports individuals and families, as well as business owners seeking liquidity events and managing 401k plans for their companies.

"While we weren't unhappy with our previous relationship, after speaking with others who moved to The AmeriFlex Group®, we felt it was critical for us to examine how working with this team could help our firm thrive in the future," said Stephen Brubaker. "After discussions with their leadership, it was clear the culture and strategy of this firm were right for our practice. We are excited to be a part of a dynamic group of like-minded advisors, who put planning-first and believe in working collaboratively. The AmeriFlex Group® will enable ERSI Wealth Management to continue to grow for years to come."

Thomas Goodson, President & CEO of The AmeriFlex Group® commented, "Steve and his team exemplify the quality partner-advisors that The AmeriFlex Group® endeavors to attract. They are highly respected professionals in their community and known for providing excellent planning-first advice. We are thrilled that the chose to join our platform to enhance their growth potential."

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners.

Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic.

