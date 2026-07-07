The AmeriFlex Group® Adds More than $1.7 Billion in Total Client Assets in First Half 2026

Firm reaches full-year growth goal in six months with programs for every stage of an advisor's career

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® (or "the firm"), an advisor-owned hybrid RIA recognized for its planning-first approach and succession solutions, today announced it has welcomed 18 advisors representing more than $1.7 billion in total client assets to the platform in the first half of 2026. With additional advisors expected to join before year-end, the firm is on pace to reach its previously stated annual growth goal of $3 billion ahead of schedule, with the majority of 2026 commitments secured in the first quarter.

The firm attributes much of its growth to a series of advisor-focused programs designed to address challenges advisors encounter throughout their careers, from growth and client acquisition to succession and eventual transition.

Unlike many industry initiatives designed primarily to drive operational efficiencies or increase enterprise value, AmeriFlex's programs were built to solve specific advisor needs. From SuccessionFully®, the firm's first-of-its-kind succession platform, to AmeriFlex Premier+, a financial and transitional wealth planning service for high-net-worth clients, the firm continues to invest in resources designed to help advisors grow, serve clients and plan for an eventual transition on their own terms.

Earlier this year, the firm enhanced the SuccessionFully® platform with AmeriFlex® Advisor AI Connection, a matching tool powered by Anthropic's Claude LLM that identifies advisors approaching succession and connects them with potential buyers whose goals, business models and transition objectives align with their needs.

"We want to remove the obstacles to growth and eventually succession that so many larger institutions and wealth management firms seem to place in advisors' paths," said Thomas Goodson, Founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "For too long, firms and platforms have made decisions that help themselves, not their advisors. We don't see our success as something separate from that of our advisors, and it sets us apart in this industry."

"An advisor's job is to address every aspect of their client's financial lives," said Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer of The AmeriFlex Group®. "We apply that same standard to how we serve our advisors, from ensuring a smooth transition onto our platform at the start of a relationship to providing the support they need when they eventually retire. We develop programs that enable advisors to better serve their clients, build their practice and take full advantage of their life's work. That is why we keep growing."

About The AmeriFlex Group®

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) — BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™. The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge is a minority owner of The AmeriFlex Group®. Other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Cambridge.

Media Contact:

Haven Tower Group

Donald C. Cutler or Grant Cox

424.317.4864 or 424.317.4871

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE The AmeriFlex Group