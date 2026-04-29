The AmeriFlex Group® Targets Advisor Succession Breakdown with Single-Source Platform

National rollout of SuccessionFully® integrates deal structuring, liquidity, and continuity planning into a single execution-focused model for advisors

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® (or "the firm"), an advisor-owned hybrid RIA recognized for its planning-first approach and innovative succession solutions, today announced the national rollout of SuccessionFully®, a single-source succession platform designed to address execution risk in advisor transitions, at a time when many firms are finding that even well-structured succession plans break down at the point of execution. As a result, transitions stall, incentives misalign, and client continuity becomes harder to maintain.

SuccessionFully® brings together what has typically been handled by multiple providers, combining deal structuring, marketplace access and continuity planning in one system and therefore mitigating some execution risk. It is designed for advisors at different stages, from those looking for partial liquidity today to those preparing for a full transition over time.

"Too many succession plans hold together on paper but break down when it's time to execute," said Thomas Goodson, founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "Advisors need a process that works when it matters most and isn't influenced by competing interests."

Key elements of the platform include:

Aligned planning and transition: Through personalized consulting, valuation services and financing options, the AmeriFlex team delivers unbiased support at every step of the succession process.





Through personalized consulting, valuation services and financing options, the AmeriFlex team delivers unbiased support at every step of the succession process. Partial liquidity without a full exit: Through SuccessionFlex®, advisors can monetize a portion of their current revenue (up to 49%) while continuing to operate and grow their practices.



Through SuccessionFlex®, advisors can monetize a portion of their current revenue (up to 49%) while continuing to operate and grow their practices. Earlier successor integration: The AmeriFlex Group works with advisors to place next-generation talent inside the practice well ahead of a planned transition, reducing disruption for clients.



The AmeriFlex Group works with advisors to place next-generation talent inside the practice well ahead of a planned transition, reducing disruption for clients. Immediate continuity support: Many advisors not only do not have robust succession plans but lack continuity programs to address unforeseen circumstances that could interrupt client services, disrupt income streams to an advisor's family and impact the long-term enterprise value of the practice. SuccessionFully® addresses that issue on day one with bespoke agreements that ensure all aspects of a practice will continue if the unthinkable happens.



Many advisors not only do not have robust succession plans but lack continuity programs to address unforeseen circumstances that could interrupt client services, disrupt income streams to an advisor's family and impact the long-term enterprise value of the practice. SuccessionFully® addresses that issue on day one with bespoke agreements that ensure all aspects of a practice will continue if the unthinkable happens. Post succession activation: The AmeriFlex Group executes structured client communication, defined asset transition timelines, and coordinated service models to preserve continuity. For advisors utilizing a sell-and-stay or W-2 model: roles, compensation, and client responsibilities are aligned immediately to ensure income stability and a seamless client experience. Ongoing oversight from the AmeriFlex team helps maintain retention, operational consistency, and ensures the business continues to perform and grow beyond the transaction.

"The SuccessionFully® process ensures all the critical aspects of succession start moving at once," said Jesse Kurrasch, COO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "Revenue, client relationships and successor readiness must evolve in concert with the others to lay the foundation for a smooth transition for the advisor and clients. If one piece falls out of sync, it puts pressure on the entire process – our program addresses that risk."

The national rollout follows AmeriFlex's previously announced strategic minority investment from Cambridge Investment Research, providing additional backing for the firm's succession strategy. AmeriFlex plans to expand access to SuccessionFully® through additional advisor partnerships and regional integrations throughout 2026.

About The AmeriFlex Group®

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) — BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™. The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge is a minority owner of The AmeriFlex Group®. Other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Cambridge.

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SOURCE The AmeriFlex Group