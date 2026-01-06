The AmeriFlex Group® Secures Strategic Minority Investment from Cambridge

Las Vegas-Based Hybrid to Use Funds to Support Expansion of its SuccessionFully® Platform

Investment to Accelerate National Launch and Strengthen the Holistic Succession Planning Tool, Reinforcing Firm's Position as an Industry-Leading Succession Resource

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® (or "the firm"), an advisor-owned hybrid RIA recognized for its planning-first approach and innovative succession solutions, today announced that Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. ("Cambridge") has made a strategic minority investment in the firm.

Cambridge's investment will accelerate the expansion of SuccessionFully®, The AmeriFlex Group's single-source succession platform designed to help financial advisors transition their practices with clarity and confidence, with the goal of achieving maximum enterprise value. The trademarked program addresses growing demand for conflict-free succession planning support focused on deal structuring, marketplace access and continuity planning.

"Strengthening our partnership with Cambridge enhances our ability to support advisors planning for retirement or long-term continuity," said Thomas Goodson, Founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®.

The need for comprehensive succession planning support continues to rise across the industry. According to a recent J.D. Power study, 46% of financial advisors are expected to retire by 2035, creating greater urgency for scalable, advisor-centered succession-planning resources, like SuccesionFully®.

"This investment enables us to expand the platform nationally, enhance advisor resources and continue protecting the legacy each advisor has built," Goodson said. "The scale of advisor retirements facing the industry represents a real succession crisis, and too many advisors are left navigating that transition without aligned support or transparent options. SuccessionFully® was built to address that gap by providing a clear, conflict-free path that empowers advisors to take control of this process."

The investment follows Cambridge becoming The AmeriFlex Group's broker-dealer partner in July. In the six months since that relationship began, The AmeriFlex Group has added 11 advisors and more than $1 billion in total client assets.

Strengthening the Cambridge Partnership

The minority investment from Cambridge will be directed toward expanding successionfocused advisor education, strengthening deal-structuring support, growing the marketplace of succession opportunities and enhancing continuity planning.

"This investment strengthens our relationship with Cambridge and provides momentum to expand our succession platform nationally," said Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer of The AmeriFlex Group®. "In my conversations with advisors, SuccessionFully® has quickly become an indispensable resource for developing and executing meaningful plans for advisors considering an exit, and Cambridge's support allows us to advance that mission while maintaining the independence and flexibility advisors expect from The AmeriFlex Group®."

Jeff Vivacqua, President of Growth and Development at Cambridge, added that the investment is an example of its long-standing commitment to supporting advisors through the increasingly complex landscape of succession planning.

"Cambridge values the opportunity to partner with AmeriFlex and support its growth and succession plans in the coming years. Both firms value true independence for their advisors, maintaining internal control and being a driving force in wealth management."

The AmeriFlex Group® remains majority advisor-owned and independently operated. The leadership team maintains full strategic control of the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The AmeriFlex Group®

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) — BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™. The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge is a minority owner of The AmeriFlex Group®.

About Cambridge

Cambridge is a financial solutions firm focused on serving independent financial professionals and their clients while preserving its internal control. Cambridge offers a broad range of choices for independent financial professionals regarding solutions for advice, growth, technology, and independence. Cambridge's national reach includes: Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. – a large corporate RIA; and Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. – an independent broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, that is among the largest internally controlled independent broker-dealers in the country. Learn more at www.joincambridge.com.

