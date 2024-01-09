The AmeriFlex Group® Celebrates Record Breaking Year, Welcoming 60 Advisors and More Than $2.75 Billion in Total Client Assets

The Hybrid RIA Now Supports 153 Total Advisors in 29 States Representing More Than $9.5 Billion in Total Client Assets

Firm Outlines Next Innovative Program to Support Smaller OSJ Practices

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today celebrated the completion of a record-breaking year. The firm welcomed 60 advisors that oversee more than $2.75 billion in total client assets. The AmeriFlex Group® will end the year with 153 total advisors in 29 states that oversee approximately $9.5 billion in assets under administration (AUA), an increase of 56% year over year.

The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson, said, "We are committed to providing innovative programs that solve many of the most pressing issues facing advisors today. Through SuccessionFlex®, the AmeriFlex Premier+ platform, and our best-in-class personal support, we have continued to drive significant growth every year and we are thrilled to be the destination of choice for so many of the industry's top advisors."

SuccessionFlex® allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement with the firm that includes an option to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group®, with no minority ownership discount. A number of the firm's advisors have taken advantage of this program since the launch, and the firm has provided approximately $9 million in payouts.

The AmeriFlex Premier+ platform opened to affiliated advisors, a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips advisors to deliver an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, which leads to more informed financial decisions. The AmeriFlex Group® partner advisors can collaborate with AmeriFlex Premier+ team to create more share of wallet.

Founded in 2019, The AmeriFlex Group® continues to experience massive year over year growth. In just four years, the firm has seen 438% increase in AUA, an increase of 120 advisors and expansion from two states to 29.

Next Phase Growth – AmeriFlex Group X

In September, the firm announced the launch of its internal program, The AmeriFlex Group X, to identify the best ways for smaller OSJ practices to take advantage of the scale and resources of The AmeriFlex Group®. AmeriFlex Group X will assist these practices to leverage the firm's scale, regulatory oversight and practice management solutions, as well as its relationship with Osaic, one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management services.

"Size matters more than ever before, and this new program will enable our team to provide this increasingly critical segment of the industry a way to take full advantage of the solutions and support we provide our advisors," said Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer for The AmeriFlex Group®. "Additionally, we have a pre-built succession feature to provide continuity and monetization of their business."

Click here to learn more about AmeriFlex X.

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic. 8475 W Sunset Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89113

