The AmeriFlex Group® Launches The 5Twenty Group™ to Help Smaller OSJ Offices Create Efficiencies, Build Scale and Support Succession Planning

Firm's Latest Innovative Program Continues its Commitment to Delivering Value to Advisors' Businesses at Every Stage of the Growth Cycle.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced the launch of its proprietary OSJ business development program, The 5Twenty Group™. Created to address the unique needs and mitigate the biggest challenges of OSJs with five to 20 individual financial advisors, the program offers these entities solutions to create efficiencies, enable scale and drive the evolution of their business toward the next phase of growth.

The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson, said, "We aimed to develop a unique program that provides the level of service and support of The AmeriFlex Group® to a growing and vibrant cohort of the hybrid RIA space: smaller OSJs. Entrepreneurial OSJs needing additional support to address operational obstacles, expand capabilities and evolve their business model – all to reach the next level of growth – can leverage the resources available through the program."

The program features a broad array of tools and resources designed to promote growth at every stage of the business lifecycle for smaller OSJs.

Specially developed organic and inorganic growth programs, including access to financing and consulting for practice acquisitions

Robust onboarding support and a curated technology package

Succession planning and options with high multiples

High-net-worth consulting desk to expand client base

"Given the increased value of scale in our industry, empowering this increasingly important segment of the OSJ market is an undertaking we enthusiastically support," said Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer for The AmeriFlex Group®. "Our firm continues to grow at an impressive rate due to its ability to develop and execute innovative programs, like The 5Twenty Group™, that support advisors when and where they need it most."

The 5Twenty Group™ is the latest addition to The AmeriFlex Group's® suite of programs that support advisors. SuccessionFlex™ allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement that includes an option, before retirement, to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group®, with no minority ownership discount. Approximately 10% of the firm's advisors have taken advantage of this program since the launch, and the firm has provided approximately $9 million in payouts. Earlier this year, the AmeriFlex Premier+ platform opened to affiliated advisors, a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips advisors to deliver an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, which leads to more informed financial decisions.

The AmeriFlex Group is now home to more than 115 advisors in 14 states overseeing $7.295 billion in client assets, as of July 5, 2023.

The AmeriFlex Group® is hosting an open webinar to learn more about this program. To register for the September 20, 2023, 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT webinar, please click here.

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Osaic, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. Osaic is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic. Insurance is offered independent of Osaic. 8475 W Sunset Road, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89113

