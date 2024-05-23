The Ameritocracy Podcast Celebrates One Year of Meaningful Conversations on Success in America

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect House Media announces The Ameritocracy Podcast, hosted by former DHS CFO and entrepreneur Troy Edgar, is celebrating its first anniversary today. Launched in May 2023, the podcast has quickly grown into a popular platform for insightful discussions on the factors that can shape personal and professional growth to achieve success in the United States.

The Ameritocracy podcast host Troy Edgar in the show's Los Angeles studio as the podcast celebrates one year of meaningful conversations.

"I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished in the last 52 episodes," said Edgar. "The Ameritocracy Podcast has fostered open dialogue about the American Dream, the importance of hard work, the costs and benefits of opportunity, and the diverse paths to success."

Over the past year, the podcast has featured interviews with prominent figures from various backgrounds and industries including business, entertainment, hospitality, public service, sports, literary, and visual arts. Guests share their unique perspectives on seizing opportunities, navigating challenges, and making an impact in their respective fields.

The Ameritocracy Podcast has climbed the Apple Podcast charts globally, even reaching the top 100 in Eastern Europe, Western and Eastern Asia.

Building on this success, Ameritocracy launched its YouTube channel at the end of 2023 and transitioned to both video and audio. This move allows viewers to connect with guests and engage in conversation and feedback. Additionally, the podcast welcomed a companion series, Sidebar Conversations. This new program dives deeper into specific topics and current events that spark conversation within the Ameritocracy Podcast.

Edgar commented, "We are very thankful to all of our listeners and appreciate feedback, suggestions for additional guests and the almost 20,000 people that have joined our mailing list and became supporters of our show."

The Ameritocracy Podcast and Sidebar Conversations are available on YouTube and all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Goodpods, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. New episodes are released every Monday. For more information, visit www.troyedgar.com .

