The ANA's AIMM Introduces the Cultural Insights Impact Measure™ (CIIM™) Proving that Cultural Relevance Drives Real Brand Results

"CIIM™ points at the role that cultural insights play in forming deep consumer-brand connections that lead to significant value creation," said Carlos Santiago, Co-Founder, AIMM and President, Santiago Solutions Group, who led the study team. "Genuinely mirroring cultural values, in the eyes of consumers, boosts their recall, interest, net promoter scores and purchase intent. These findings present marketers with a paradigm shift as to how culture can optimize growth opportunities."

Released today, initial findings from CIIM™ - which included a survey of 10,000 individuals across demographics including Hispanics, African-Americans, Asians, LGTBQ+, the Disabled community, and Non-Hispanic White - found that culturally-relevant ads are a key driver of brand affinity and purchase intent.

CIIM™ results revealed that consumers who perceive ads as culturally relevant, compared to those who do not, are:

1.5x more likely to learn more about the brand;

2.8x more likely to recommend the brand to others;

2.6x more likely to find the brand relevant to them;

3x more likely to find the ad relevant to them;

2.7x more likely to purchase a brand for the first time;

50% more likely to repurchase a brand they have bought in the past.

Bob Liodice, CEO, Association of National Advertisers, said, "ANA is extremely proud of AIMM and NBCU for the rollout of CIIM. One of the cornerstones of ANA's growth mission is measurement. The utilization of CIIM provides marketers and the industry with a powerful measurement tool that will enhance culturally relevant creative to engineer incremental brand and business growth."

"At NBCUniversal, we have always known the value of diversity and multicultural representation in advertising and media," said Laura Molen, President, Advertising Sales and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "While we hear from marketers in every industry that reaching diverse and multicultural audiences is critical, we partnered with AIMM to create CIIM™ to show the broader media and advertising community what we already experienced to be true: culturally-relevant creative and environment drive real brand results."

Insights from CIIM™ will also fuel the launch of #SeeALL, a movement that will course-correct the issue of representation and illuminate growth opportunities for brands within multicultural segments. Together, CIIM™ and #SeeALL will prove not only that culture matters, but that cultural relevance and inclusivity are good for both society and for business.

"People are thirsty for culturally relevant content and we have an obligation as marketers to follow both the head and the heart – to drive growth in our businesses and bring America with us - that's why AIMM is launching the #SeeALL movement within the marketing industry," said Tony Rogers, Chair, AIMM, and Chief Member Officer, Sam's Club.

"Inclusion and authentic cultural representation are the right thing for our country; the right thing for our businesses and the right thing for the marketing community," said Michael Lacorazza, Founding Chair, AIMM, and Head of Integrated Marketing, Wells Fargo.

In the coming months, AIMM, in partnership with NBCUniversal, will release the full scope of the results across all consumer segments. To make the findings actionable for marketers, CIIM™ will also be developing a baseline, norms for industry, segments, and individual CIIM™ scores available for creative assets provided by advertisers. In 2020, the study will provide learnings on how culture impacts ROI. CIIM™ will serve as an actionable tool in guiding marketers, advertisers and the entertainment industry on how to best reflect, understand and respect all consumers in order to drive profit and growth.

About AIMM:

Founded in 2016 as an arm of the ANA, comprised of 87 member corporations, advertising agencies, media and research companies and trade associations representing over 1000 brands, AIMM's mission is to elevate Multicultural and Inclusive marketing to promote business growth in an increasingly diverse marketplace. AIMM has proven to be one of the boldest industry reboots ever brought to the Multicultural marketplace, changing the way businesses drive growth. www.anaaimm.net

About NBCUniversal:

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a division of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT THE ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) makes a difference for individuals, brands, and the industry by driving growth, advancing the interests of marketers, and promoting and protecting the well-being of the marketing community. Founded in 1910, the ANA provides leadership that advances marketing excellence and shapes the future of the industry. The ANA's membership includes more than 1,600 companies and organizations with 20,000 brands that engage almost 100,000 industry professionals and collectively spend or support more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The membership is comprised of more than 1,100 client-side marketers and nonprofit organizations as well as more than 700 marketing solutions provider members, which include leading marketing data science and technology suppliers, ad agencies, law firms, consultants, and vendors. Further enriching the ecosystem is the work of the nonprofit ANA Educational Foundation (AEF), which has the mission of enhancing the understanding of advertising and marketing within the academic and marketing communities.

SOURCE ANA AIMM

Related Links

https://www.ana.net/content/show/id/aimm-home

