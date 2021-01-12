The Andersons Announces Senior Leadership of The Andersons Trade and Processing Group

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces the senior leadership of The Andersons Trade and Processing group, which is comprised of its Trade and Ethanol business segments. Scott Mills and Jim Pirolli have taken on expanded leadership roles as senior vice presidents. Mills and Pirolli will report to Bill Krueger, president of The Andersons Trade and Processing group.

"Over the past two years, we have experienced an abundance of change," said Krueger. "In 2019, we focused on integrating Lansing Trade Group and Thompsons Limited into The Andersons. In 2020, we reduced costs and streamlined our business groups. I am excited to implement this new structure, as it positions The Andersons Trade and Processing Group for growth in 2021 and beyond. Scott and Jim both have extensive experience across our industry segments and have been exceptional leaders for The Andersons. This new structure aligns our resources and talent to better serve our customers and achieve our vision of being the most nimble and innovative North American ag supply chain company."

In his new role, Mills will oversee The Andersons' Western Corn Belt, feed ingredients, and food and specialty operations. Mills started at Lansing Trade Group in 1997. During his time there, he served as executive vice president of merchandising. He joined The Andersons as senior vice president of Trade when it acquired Lansing in 2019. Prior to Lansing, he worked for DeBruce Grain, Inc. and before that, The Scoular Co.

Pirolli will continue to lead The Andersons' ethanol business and will assume responsibility for Eastern grain, cross-country trading, and containerized exports. He joined The Andersons in 2017 as vice president and general manager of Ethanol and has led that business segment since 2019. Prior to The Andersons, he served as vice president of fuels for Kum & Go convenience stores and held various leadership roles with ADM.

These organizational changes are effective immediately.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

