The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2024

News provided by

The Andersons, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of 19 cents ($0.19) per share payable on April 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2024.

This is The Andersons 110th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

