The Andersons, Inc. Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results; Record Full Year Earnings

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons of $15 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $34 million, or $0.98 per diluted share
  • EBITDA from continuing operations was $79 million for the quarter, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $104 million
  • Trade reported pretax income of $27 million and record adjusted pretax income of $52 million, driven by strong elevation margins and merchandising
  • Renewables reported pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million on solid plant performance and good merchandising

"We finished the year with strong fourth quarter results, particularly in our Trade segment. Our merchandising teams and grain assets had outstanding results from improving basis after harvest, sales into destinations experiencing crop deficits, storage income and rising propane values. With another record quarter, our Trade business is positioned to execute well in these favorable markets with continuing strong ag fundamentals," said President and CEO Pat Bowe

"We enjoyed very good results in renewable fuels on solid renewable feedstock values but didn't experience the outsized ethanol margins that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to supply chain disruptions. The ethanol crush margin outlook is currently challenged but we expect this to improve with seasonal maintenance shutdowns and increased driving demand," added Bowe. "Our Plant Nutrient segment had mixed results with good fall applications and farmer engagement on specialty liquids but more limited early orders of granular fertilizer as buyers are waiting for declining prices to stabilize. With strong farm income, this sets us up well for a higher volume spring planting season although likely at more normalized margins. Our growth project pipeline remains robust, and we expect to close several transactions and continue making growth investments in 2023." 

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Variance

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Variance

Pretax Income from Continuing
Operations

$              31

$              77

$              (46)

$              195

$              161

$                34

Pretax Income from Continuing
Operations Attributable to the
Company1

25

44

(19)

159

129

30

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss)
from Continuing Operations
Attributable to the Company1

50

53

(3)

184

127

57

Trade1

52

27

25

121

83

38

Renewables1

13

27

(14)

72

49

23

Plant Nutrient

2

16

(14)

39

43

(4)

Other1

(16)

(17)

1

(48)

(48)

Net Income from Continuing
Operations Attributable to the
Company

15

33

(18)

119

100

19

Adjusted Net Income from
Continuing Operations Attributable
to the Company1

34

39

(5)

139

98

41

Diluted Earnings Per Share from
Continuing Operations (EPS)

0.44

0.95

(0.51)

3.46

2.94

0.52

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Share from Continuing Operations1

0.98

1.14

(0.16)

4.05

2.89

1.16

EBITDA from Continuing
Operations1

79

122

(43)

386

355

31

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing
Operations1

$            104

$            130

$              (26)

$              412

$              353

$                59

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity and Long-Term Debt Management

"Strong operating cash flows continued into the fourth quarter, and we have significantly reduced short term borrowings as much of our grain acquired during harvest include extended payments to producers," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We repurchased $5 million in common shares in the quarter. With a strong balance sheet and a long-term debt to EBITDA ratio well below our target of 2.5 times, we are well-positioned to fund good growth projects with appropriate returns."

The company generated $440 million and used $170 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and generated $90 million and $84 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Posts Record Fourth Quarter Driven by Grain Assets and Merchandising Performance

Trade recorded pretax income of $27 million and adjusted pretax income of $52 million for the quarter, 50% more than pretax income of $18 million and nearly double adjusted pretax income of $27 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Strong elevation margins in core grain assets and merchandising drove the significant improvement. The quarter over quarter increase reflects rising basis values, storage income, and healthy margins on shipments into grain deficit destinations. Our international merchandising business also continued to perform well in the fourth quarter.

Ag supply chain opportunities are expected to remain very strong in 2023. Continued worldwide demand coupled with supply uncertainty due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and potential weather impacts in global grain production regions, continues to keep commodity prices relatively high and provide ongoing merchandising opportunities.

An adjustment was made for an asset impairment charge of $9 million due to a reorganization of western US grain assets. Earnings were also adjusted for a $16 million charge for insured inventory that was damaged in a late December fire.  

Trade's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $72 million, which is 71% higher than fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $42 million. Full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $151 million in 2021 to a record $199 million in 2022, primarily as a result of improved elevation margins and outstanding merchandising results.

Renewables Posts Another Good Quarter

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $19 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the fourth quarter compared to record pretax income of $59 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $27 million in the same period of the prior year. Ethanol board crush margins for the 2022 fourth quarter were down over $0.90/gallon from the very strong fourth quarter of 2021. Renewable diesel feedstock merchandising results improved with the volume merchandised more than double the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the merchandising business. Spot ethanol crush margins have declined into 2023 and are expected to seasonally move upward with driving demand. Corn oil demand is expected to remain high and merchandising of low-carbon-intensive renewable feedstocks should remain strong as additional renewable diesel facilities begin operations driving significant growth. 

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $36 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2021 fourth quarter EBITDA of $78 million. For the full year, Renewables recorded EBITDA of $180 million in 2022, an increase of $14 million from 2021.

Plant Nutrient Declines from Record Prior Year on Lower Demand and Falling Prices

Plant Nutrient recorded pretax income of $2 million in the fourth quarter compared to record pretax income of $16 million in the same period of 2021. Falling fertilizer prices have likely shifted some demand from the fourth quarter of 2022 into 2023 as buyers wait for prices to moderate. Strong farmer income and lower prices are expected to drive higher volumes of agricultural fertilizers in the spring season, albeit at more normalized margins.

Plant Nutrient's current quarter EBITDA was $11 million compared to 2021 fourth quarter EBITDA of $24 million. For the full year, Plant Nutrient recorded EBITDA of $73 million in 2022, comparable to the prior year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., having been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

 The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 4,677,488

$ 3,782,702

$  17,325,384

$  12,612,050

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

4,507,465

3,588,688

16,641,220

12,019,353

Gross profit

170,023

194,014

684,164

592,697

Operating, administrative and general expenses

136,471

119,240

466,556

432,073

Interest expense, net

14,087

8,444

56,849

37,292

Other income, net

11,638

10,306

33,823

37,438

Income before income taxes from continuing operations

31,103

76,636

194,582

160,770

Income tax provision from continuing operations

9,933

11,163

39,628

29,228

Net income from continuing operations

21,170

65,473

154,954

131,542

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(6,074)

(3,129)

12,025

4,324

Net income

15,096

62,344

166,979

135,866

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest

6,072

32,702

35,899

31,880

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$         9,024

$      29,642

$    131,080

$    103,986








Earnings (loss) per share attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:






Basic earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$           0.45

$           0.98

$           3.53

$           2.99

Discontinued operations

(0.18)

(0.09)

0.36

0.13

$           0.27

$           0.89

$           3.89

$           3.12

Diluted earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$           0.44

$           0.95

$           3.46

$           2.94

Discontinued operations

(0.18)

(0.09)

0.35

0.13

$           0.26

$           0.86

$           3.81

$           3.07

The Andersons, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                    115,269

$                    216,444

Accounts receivable, net

1,248,878

835,180

Inventories

1,731,725

1,814,538

Commodity derivative assets – current

295,588

410,813

Current assets held-for-sale

2,871

20,885

Other current assets

71,622

74,468

Total current assets

3,465,953

3,372,328

Other assets:


Goodwill

129,342

129,342

Other intangible assets, net

100,907

117,137

Right of use assets, net

61,890

52,146

Other assets held-for-sale


43,169

Other assets, net

87,175

69,068

Total other assets

379,314

410,862

Property, plant and equipment, net

762,729

786,029

Total assets

$                 4,607,996

$                 4,569,219




Liabilities and equity


Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$                    272,575

$                    501,792

Trade and other payables

1,423,633

1,199,324

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

370,524

358,119

Commodity derivative liabilities – current

98,519

128,911

Current maturities of long-term debt

110,155

32,256

Current liabilities held-for-sale


13,379

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

245,916

230,148

Total current liabilities

2,521,322

2,463,929

Long-term lease liabilities

37,147

31,322

Long-term debt, less current maturities

492,518

600,487

Deferred income taxes

64,080

71,127

Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale


16,119

Other long-term liabilities

63,160

78,531

Total liabilities

3,178,227

3,261,515

Total equity

1,429,769

1,307,704

Total liabilities and equity

$                 4,607,996

$                 4,569,219

The Andersons, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating Activities






Net income from continuing operations

$          21,170

$          65,473

$        154,954

$        131,542

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(6,074)

(3,129)

12,025

4,324

Net income

15,096

62,344

166,979

135,866

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating
activities:






Depreciation and amortization

33,476

36,797

134,742

178,934

Bad debt expense, net

973

2,419

6,001

237

Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliates, net of dividends

74

(2,453)

5,671

(4,842)

Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net

1,706

321

(7,148)

(6,184)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,495

4,311

11,192

11,038

Deferred federal income tax

810

(10,893)

(20,009)

(104,618)

Gain on sale of business from continuing operations




(14,619)

(Gain) loss on sale of business from discontinued operations



(27,091)

1,491

Asset impairment

11,818

8,947

11,818

8,947

Damaged inventory

17,328


17,328

Other

5,495

141

15,550

10,545

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts and notes receivable

(250,537)

(94,100)

(391,403)

(184,002)

Inventories

(179,995)

(794,938)

56,859

(528,073)

Commodity derivatives

170,300

51,553

65,399

(107,188)

Other current and non-current assets

8,936

(113,046)

10,936

(116,403)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

601,512

678,480

230,293

667,821

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

440,487

(170,117)

287,117

(51,050)

Investing Activities






Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(20,245)

(11,425)

(20,245)

(11,425)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(36,037)

(23,036)

(108,284)

(75,766)

Proceeds from sale of assets

497

509

5,307

4,508

Purchase of investments


(250)

(2,105)

(6,243)

Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations



5,171

18,130

Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations



56,302

543,102

Purchases of Rail assets

(3,994)


(31,458)

(6,039)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets


445

36,706

19,150

Other

3,958

1,482

5,704

1,831

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(55,821)

(32,275)

(52,902)

487,248

Financing Activities






Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit

(382,591)

218,384

(21,273)

(105,895)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt



350,000

608,250

Payments of short-term debt



(550,000)

(408,250)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


16,200


203,000

Payments of long-term debt

(7,460)

(45,206)

(30,045)

(530,733)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner

2,450


4,900

4,655

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(9,980)


(44,910)

(25)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(306)

(633)

(8,108)

(2,692)

Dividends paid

(6,347)

(6,243)

(24,609)

(23,746)

Proceeds from exercises of stock options


6,667

5,024

6,667

Common stock repurchased

(5,952)


(12,721)

Other

(33)

12,709

(2,988)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(410,219)

201,878

(334,730)

(248,769)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

51

84

(660)

(108)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(25,502)

(430)

(101,175)

187,321

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

140,771

216,874

216,444

29,123

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$        115,269

$        216,444

$        115,269

$        216,444

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income from continuing operations

$       21,170

$       65,473

$     154,954

$     131,542

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,072

32,702

35,899

31,880

Net income from continuing operations attributable to The
Andersons, Inc.

15,098

32,771

119,055

99,662

Adjustments:






Inventory damage

15,993


15,993

Asset impairment

9,000

8,321

9,000

8,321

Impairment on equity method and cost method investments



4,455

2,784

Gain on sale of frac sand assets



(3,762)

Transaction related stock compensation


274


1,274

Gain on sale of a business




(14,619)

Income tax impact of adjustments1

(6,248)

(2,148)

(5,308)

561

Total adjusting items, net of tax

18,745

6,447

20,378

(1,679)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$       33,843

$       39,218

$     139,433

$       97,983








Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.
common shareholders from continuing operations

$           0.44

$           0.95

$           3.46

$           2.94








Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

from continuing operations

$           0.54

$           0.19

$           0.59

$         (0.05)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons,
Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations

$           0.98

$           1.14

$           4.05

$           2.89

1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment on the equity method investment of $4.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, which had no income tax impact.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. from continuing operations and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Plant
Nutrient

Other

Total

Three months ended December 31, 2022








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  3,624,563

$     797,818

$     255,107

$              —

$  4,677,488

Gross profit

113,726

27,239

29,058


170,023

Operating, administrative and general expenses

86,725

7,197

25,660

16,889

136,471

Other income (loss), net

10,513

981

313

(169)

11,638

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

27,232

18,582

1,717

(16,428)

31,103

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


6,072



6,072

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       27,232

$       12,510

$         1,717

$     (16,428)

$       25,031

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations2

24,993




24,993

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       52,225

$       12,510

$         1,717

$     (16,428)

$       50,024










Three months ended December 31, 2021








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,781,849

$     766,675

$     234,178

$              —

$  3,782,702

Gross profit

87,098

67,676

39,240


194,014

Operating, administrative and general expenses

73,891

7,772

22,697

14,880

119,240

Other income (loss), net

9,050

1,152

383

(279)

10,306

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

18,315

59,206

15,929

(16,814)

76,636

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


32,702



32,702

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       18,315

$       26,504

$       15,929

$     (16,814)

$       43,934

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations2

8,595




8,595

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       26,910

$       26,504

$       15,929

$     (16,814)

$       52,529

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.
Segment Data (continued)
(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Plant
Nutrient

Other

Total

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  13,047,537

$  3,178,539

$  1,099,308

$              —

$  17,325,384

Gross profit

407,707

126,995

149,462


684,164

Operating, administrative and general expenses

282,592

30,730

106,003

47,231

466,556

Other income (loss), net

12,661

20,731

3,001

(2,570)

33,823

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

95,225

108,221

39,162

(48,026)

194,582

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


35,899



35,899

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       95,225

$       72,322

$       39,162

$     (48,026)

$     158,683

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations2

25,686




25,686

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$     120,911

$       72,322

$       39,162

$     (48,026)

$     184,369










Twelve months ended December 31, 2021








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  9,304,357

$  2,440,798

$     866,895

$              —

$  12,612,050

Gross profit

335,682

116,626

140,389


592,697

Operating, administrative and general expenses

259,926

31,019

95,547

45,581

432,073

Other income (loss), net

35,878

3,200

2,128

(3,768)

37,438

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

87,946

81,205

42,615

(50,996)

160,770

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests


31,880



31,880

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations
attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       87,946

$       49,325

$       42,615

$     (50,996)

$     128,890

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from
continuing operations2

(5,024)



2,784

(2,240)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing
operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       82,922

$       49,325

$       42,615

$     (48,212)

$     126,650

1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Continuing Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

 Plant
Nutrient

 Other

 Total

Rail

Three months ended December 31, 2022












Net income (loss)

$ 27,232

$       18,582

$    1,717

$ (26,361)

$  21,170

$           (6,074)

$    15,096

Interest expense (income)

10,282

2,441

1,994

(630)

14,087


14,087

Tax provision




9,933

9,933

3,943

13,876

Depreciation and amortization

9,054

15,443

6,834

2,145

33,476


33,476

EBITDA

46,568

36,466

10,545

(14,913)

78,666

(2,131)

76,535

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Asset impairment

9,000




9,000


9,000

Inventory damage

15,993




15,993


15,993

Total adjusting items

24,993




24,993


24,993

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 71,561

$       36,466

$  10,545

$ (14,913)

$  103,659

$           (2,131)

$  101,528














Three months ended December 31, 2021












Net income (loss)

$ 18,315

$       59,206

$  15,929

$ (27,977)

$  65,473

$           (3,129)

$    62,344

Interest expense

3,942

1,850

997

1,655

8,444

69

8,513

Tax provision




11,163

11,163

3,759

14,922

Depreciation and amortization

11,018

16,934

6,612

2,233

36,797


36,797

EBITDA

33,275

77,990

23,538

(12,926)

121,877

699

122,576

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

274




274


274

Asset impairment

8,321




8,321


8,321

Total adjusting items

8,595




8,595


8,595

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,870

$       77,990

$  23,538

$ (12,926)

$  130,472

$                699

$  131,171

The Andersons, Inc.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Continuing Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

 Plant
Nutrient

 Other

 Total

Rail

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022












Net income (loss)

$  95,225

$     108,221

$  39,162

$ (87,654)

$  154,954

$         12,025

$  166,979

Interest expense (income)

42,551

8,775

7,298

(1,775)

56,849


56,849

Tax provision




39,628

39,628

13,112

52,740

Depreciation and amortization

35,953

63,458

26,634

8,697

134,742


134,742

EBITDA

173,729

180,454

73,094

(41,104)

386,173

25,137

411,310

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Gain on sale of frac sand assets

(3,762)




(3,762)


(3,762)

Asset impairment

9,000




9,000


9,000

Impairment on equity method and cost
method investments

4,455




4,455


4,455

Inventory damage

15,993




15,993


15,993

Total adjusting items

25,686




25,686


25,686

Adjusted EBITDA

$  199,415

$     180,454

$  73,094

$ (41,104)

$  411,859

$         25,137

$  436,996














Twelve months ended December 31, 2021












Net income (loss)

$  87,946

$       81,205

$  42,615

$ (80,224)

$  131,542

$           4,324

$  135,866

Interest expense

23,688

7,602

4,355

1,647

37,292

8,783

46,075

Tax provision




29,228

29,228

3,331

32,559

Depreciation and amortization

44,335

77,542

25,957

9,340

157,174

21,760

178,934

EBITDA

155,969

166,349

72,927

(40,009)

355,236

38,198

393,434

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

1,274




1,274


1,274

Asset impairment

8,321




8,321


8,321

Impairment on equity method and cost
method investments




2,784

2,784


2,784

Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)




(14,619)


(14,619)

Total adjusting items

(5,024)



2,784

(2,240)


(2,240)

Adjusted EBITDA

$  150,945

$     166,349

$  72,927

$ (37,225)

$  352,996

$         38,198

$  391,194

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.
Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes
A non-GAAP financial measure
(unaudited)


Three months ended
December 31,

Twelve months ended
December 31,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$     440,487

$   (170,117)

$     287,117

$     (51,050)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Accounts receivable

(250,537)

(94,100)

(391,403)

(184,002)

Inventories

(179,995)

(794,938)

56,859

(528,073)

Commodity derivatives

170,300

51,553

65,399

(107,188)

Other current and non-current assets

8,936

(113,046)

10,936

(116,403)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

601,512

678,480

230,293

667,821

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

350,216

(272,051)

(27,916)

(267,845)

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before

working capital changes:






Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable




27,697

Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the

Rail leasing sale


(95,097)


Taxes paid as a result of the Rail leasing sale


77,537


77,537

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$       90,271

$       84,374

$     315,033

$     322,029

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

