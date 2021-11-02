The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results; Best Q3 since 2014

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $13.9 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $5.2 million , or $0.15 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $56.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $9.3 million , or 20%, year over year; trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $294.0 million

Trade reported all-time record earnings with pretax income of $42.0 million and adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million on continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins

Completed strategic sale of Rail leasing assets and used proceeds to reduce debt

"I'm pleased with our third quarter, particularly the record results of our Trade Group business. We benefited from outstanding execution by our team, strong demand, and relatively low grain stocks - including growth in new markets, such as renewable diesel and supply chain extensions with our new Swiss trading office. We continue to identify opportunities in these volatile markets and remain focused on an anticipated large 2021 harvest. Harvest in the corn belt is progressing and we are pleased that storage income has returned to the wheat and corn markets," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.

"Ethanol margins have strengthened through the fall maintenance season and U.S. stocks are low at this time. We are focused on risk management and effective hedging and continue to see strong returns from co-products, particularly distillers' corn oil," added Bowe. "We anticipate strong fourth quarter margins in Ethanol. Plant Nutrient followed up a great first half with a third quarter loss, which was in line with our expectations for this seasonal business. Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high. We continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks. Our teams are executing well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence."

"Lastly, I want to comment on the sale of our Rail leasing business that was announced on August 16," stated Bowe. "This strategic sale allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on investing in our core agriculture businesses. We completed the acquisition of Capstone Commodities on October 1 which helps to expand our supply chain presence to southwestern U.S. dairy customers. We continue to evaluate organic growth projects in grain, renewable fuels, and fertilizer as well as potential acquisitions and investments, with the goal of growing our ag supply chain and renewable fuels businesses while reducing our carbon footprint."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Variance YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 $ 17.9

$ (5.6)

$ 23.5

$ 85.0

$ (30.1)

$ 115.1

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 6.3

(1.5)

7.8

74.1

(21.3)

95.4

Trade1 27.6

6.9

20.7

56.0

(0.4)

56.4

Ethanol (3.6)

1.1

(4.7)

22.8

(22.0)

44.8

Plant Nutrient (5.8)

(5.4)

(0.4)

26.7

12.8

13.9

Other1 (11.8)

(4.1)

(7.7)

(31.4)

(11.8)

(19.6)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company2 13.9

(1.5)

15.4

66.9

(11.5)

78.4

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2 5.2

(2.9)

8.1

58.8

(19.6)

78.4

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2 0.41

(0.04)

0.45

1.99

(0.35)

2.34

Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2 0.15

(0.08)

0.23

1.75

(0.60)

2.35

EBITDA1,2 67.9

42.9

25.0

233.4

89.7

143.7

Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 56.3

$ 47.0

$ 9.3

$ 222.5

$ 98.6

$ 123.9





1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.

Liquidity and Cash Management

"We generated cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $55.6 million for the third quarter and $237.7 million for the year to date," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "This strong cash flow, combined with proceeds from the sale of assets, has enabled us to reduce long-term debt by over $300 million since the start of the year. We remain disciplined with capital allocation while ensuring that we are adequately maintaining our physical assets. Short-term borrowings at the end of the quarter have been significantly reduced to $281.2 million from the $915.2 million balance at the close of our first quarter, which is our typical seasonal high. We are now below our key target of 2.5x long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA and have capacity available for growth in our core agricultural businesses."

Readily marketable inventories of $700 million at September 30 are a significant increase from the prior year and reflects the overall inflation in commodity prices. The company invested $19.8 million on capital projects for its continuing operations in the quarter. The company expects to invest approximately $85 million in 2021 in its continuing operations. In addition, the company received proceeds of $543 million from the sale of its Rail leasing business and other assets. A portion of these proceeds were used to retire long-term debt and reduce outstanding short-term borrowings.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Record Trade Results Driven by Elevation Margins and Merchandising Income Result in $20.7 Million Year-Over-Year Improvement

The Trade segment had record adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The difference in reported and adjusted pretax income in both periods was attributable to stock compensation expense associated with the 2019 acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, as well as a gain on the sale of a grain asset location in 2021.

Strong elevation margins in Idaho and Louisiana grain assets led the significant quarter-over-quarter improvement. In addition, new merchandising businesses have added incremental gross profit and earnings. Good overall positioning, risk management, and execution has contributed to year-over-year improved performance.

Continued merchandising opportunities are expected throughout the fourth quarter. The harvest outlook remains strong despite delays caused by recent precipitation. A good third quarter wheat harvest accumulated more bushels than expected and an opportunity for storage income with carry in the wheat market. Relatively low stocks are expected to continue past harvest along with higher prices and strong elevation margins are expected to continue into 2022.

Trade's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $43.9 million, nearly double the third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Ethanol Records a Pretax Loss of $3.6 Million on Higher Corn Basis; Co-Product Values and Trading Remain Strong

The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million in the third quarter compared to the pretax income attributable to the company of $1.1 million it realized in the same period in 2020.

The quarter-over-quarter decline was driven by higher corn basis at all five ethanol plants eroding any board crush margins. Partially offsetting the ethanol margin decline was increased high-protein feed values and continuing corn oil strength. Profitable third-party trading of ethanol, feed ingredients, and vegetable oil exceeded last year's third quarter. Stocks of ethanol are at very low levels leading to ethanol board crush margins that are positive into the first quarter and despite a projected seasonal slowdown in gasoline demand. Industry production increases are expected in response.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the trading business. Hedges on forward ethanol production are in place for a portion of expected production.

Ethanol recorded EBITDA of $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down $5.2 million from 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $24.4 million.

Plant Nutrient Results Nominally Lower than 2020

The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $5.8 million, compared to the pretax loss of $5.4 million last year. Gross profit for the group was up $1.4 million from good demand and strong margins in our agricultural product lines resulting from continued strength in both fertilizer prices and farmer income. High raw material costs and plant labor challenges lowered results for our turf and specialty products. Plant Nutrient's EBITDA was $1.8 million compared to 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $2.2 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company has recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 24.7% for the third quarter and anticipates a full year effective rate of approximately 22%-25%.

Increases in corporate expense are due to variable incentive compensation and stranded costs from the sale of our Rail leasing business.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021 and preliminary views for 2022. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 5175137). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9hpyhef . Complete the four fields as directed and click "Submit." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,998,824



$ 1,885,586



$ 8,829,348



$ 5,556,317

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,876,989



1,792,349



8,430,665



5,314,101

Gross profit 121,835



93,237



398,683



242,216

Operating, administrative and general expenses 110,275



92,610



312,833



277,363

Interest expense, net 8,799



6,853



28,848



25,951

Other income, net:













Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (250)



20



2,389



228

Other income, net 13,806



3,846



24,743



10,154

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 16,317



(2,360)



84,134



(50,716)

Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations 4,027



(4,148)



18,065



(18,628)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 12,290



1,788



66,069



(32,088)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,846



427



7,453



3,224

Net income (loss) 14,136



2,215



73,522



(28,864)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,602)



3,273



(822)



(20,583)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 15,738



$ (1,058)



$ 74,344



$ (8,281)

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.42



$ (0.04)



$ 2.01



$ (0.35)

Discontinued operations 0.06



0.01



0.22



0.10



$ 0.48



$ (0.03)



$ 2.23



$ (0.25)

Diluted earnings (loss):













Continuing operations $ 0.41



$ (0.04)



$ 1.99



$ (0.35)

Discontinued operations 0.05



0.01



0.22



0.10



$ 0.46



$ (0.03)



$ 2.21



$ (0.25)



The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,874



$ 29,123



$ 13,693

Accounts receivable, net 735,349



641,326



509,964

Inventories 1,017,804



1,293,066



747,588

Commodity derivative assets – current 409,647



320,706



140,065

Current assets held-for-sale 26,561



32,659



45,132

Other current assets 92,159



99,529



83,807

Total current assets 2,498,394



2,416,409



1,540,249

Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342



131,542



131,542

Other intangible assets, net 118,690



140,084



148,846

Right of use assets, net 50,270



33,387



33,547

Other assets held-for-sale 38,863



643,474



642,538

Other assets, net 74,923



46,914



44,738

Total other assets 412,088



995,401



1,001,211

Property, plant and equipment, net 797,660



860,311



870,151

Total assets $ 3,708,142



$ 4,272,121



$ 3,411,611













Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 281,199



$ 403,703



$ 100,405

Trade and other payables 825,923



954,809



635,206

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 147,225



178,226



47,906

Commodity derivative liabilities – current 78,702



146,990



79,159

Current maturities of long-term debt 106,255



69,366



62,499

Accrued taxes 97,215



17,465



15,178

Current liabilities held-for-sale 13,427



25,277



27,996

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 173,215



135,846



128,187

Total current liabilities 1,723,161



1,931,682



1,096,536

Long-term lease liabilities 31,332



19,835



19,216

Long-term debt, less current maturities 542,821



886,453



717,198

Deferred income taxes 79,636



170,147



163,454

Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale 13,592



48,096



221,334

Other long-term liabilities 81,587



55,248



56,646

Total liabilities 2,472,129



3,111,461



2,274,384

Total equity 1,236,013



1,160,660



1,137,227

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,708,142



$ 4,272,121



$ 3,411,611



The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 66,069



$ (32,088)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 7,453



3,224

Net income (loss) 73,522



(28,864)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 142,137



141,167

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (2,182)



8,049

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of dividends (2,389)



(228)

Gain on sale of business from continuing operations (14,619)



—

Loss on sale of business from discontinued operations 1,491



—

Gain on sales of assets, net (6,505)



(1,037)

Stock-based compensation expense 6,727



7,742

Deferred federal income tax (93,725)



21,917

Inventory write down 3,399



10,933

Other 7,005



4,141

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (89,902)



(1,952)

Inventories 266,865



400,262

Commodity derivatives (158,741)



(2,574)

Other assets (3,357)



(34,343)

Payables and other accrued expenses (10,659)



(329,422)

Net cash provided by operating activities 119,067



195,791

Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (52,730)



(59,414)

Proceeds from sale of assets 3,999



8,121

Purchases of investments (5,993)



(2,849)

Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations 18,130



2,467

Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations 543,102



—

Purchases of Rail assets (6,039)



(26,258)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 18,705



7,774

Other 349



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 519,523



(70,159)

Financing Activities





Net payments under lines of credit (324,279)



(44,183)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt 608,250



—

Payments of short-term debt (408,250)



—

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 186,800



213,906

Payments of long-term debt (485,527)



(310,694)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner 4,655



6,493

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (25)



(10,322)

Payments of debt issuance costs (2,059)



(250)

Dividends paid (17,503)



(17,234)

Other (12,709)



(4,143)

Net cash used in financing activities (450,647)



(166,427)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (192)



(407)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 187,751



(41,202)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,123



54,895

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 216,874



$ 13,693



The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,290



$ 1,788



$ 66,069



$ (32,088)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,602)



3,273



(822)



(20,583)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 13,892



(1,485)



66,891



(11,505)

Items impacting other income, net of tax:













Transaction related stock compensation 243



912



1,000



3,260

Gain on sale of a business (14,619)



—



(14,619)



—

Loss on cost method investment 2,784



—



2,784



—

Severance costs —



3,222



—



5,563

Income tax impact of adjustments (a) 2,898



(5,511)



2,709



(16,962)

Total adjusting items, net of tax (8,694)



(1,377)



(8,126)



(8,139)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 5,198



$ (2,862)



$ 58,765



$ (19,644)

















Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.41



$ (0.04)



$ 1.99



$ (0.35)

















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.26)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.25)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share $ 0.15



$ (0.08)



$ 1.75



$ (0.60)



(a) Prior year income tax adjustments include $(4.5) million and $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,242,131



$ 614,637



$ 142,056



$ —



$ 2,998,824

Gross profit 98,196



5,751



17,888



—



121,835

Operating, administrative and general expenses 67,590



10,014



22,883



9,788



110,275

Other income (loss), net 16,886



683



309



(4,072)



13,806

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 41,999



(5,238)



(5,832)



(14,612)



16,317

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(1,602)



—



—



(1,602)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 41,999



$ (3,636)



$ (5,832)



$ (14,612)



$ 17,919

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) (14,376)



—



—



2,784



(11,592)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 27,623



$ (3,636)



$ (5,832)



$ (11,828)



$ 6,327





















Three months ended September 30, 2020

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,432,922



$ 349,957



$ 102,707



$ —



$ 1,885,586

Gross profit 65,572



11,169



16,496



—



93,237

Operating, administrative and general expenses 58,385



5,650



21,175



7,400



92,610

Other income (loss), net 3,114



553



579



(400)



3,846

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 5,941



4,421



(5,387)



(7,335)



(2,360)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



3,273



—



—



3,273

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 5,941



$ 1,148



$ (5,387)



$ (7,335)



$ (5,633)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 912



—



—



3,222



4,134

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 6,853



$ 1,148



$ (5,387)



$ (4,113)



$ (1,499)



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (continued) (unaudited)





















(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2021

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 6,522,508



$ 1,674,123



$ 632,717



$ —



$ 8,829,348

Gross profit 248,584



48,950



101,149



—



398,683

Operating, administrative and general expenses 186,035



23,247



72,850



30,701



312,833

Other income (loss), net 24,439



2,048



1,745



(3,489)



24,743

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 69,631



21,999



26,686



(34,182)



84,134

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(822)



—



—



(822)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 69,631



$ 22,821



$ 26,686



$ (34,182)



$ 84,956

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) (13,619)



—



—



2,784



(10,835)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 56,012



$ 22,821



$ 26,686



$ (31,398)



$ 74,121





















Nine months ended September 30, 2020

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 4,162,130



$ 886,742



$ 507,445



$ —



$ 5,556,317

Gross profit 187,420



(20,829)



75,625



—



242,216

Operating, administrative and general expenses 181,539



17,271



59,197



19,356



277,363

Other income (loss), net 6,865



1,465



935



889



10,154

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (3,650)



(42,543)



12,828



(17,351)



(50,716)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(20,583)



—



—



(20,583)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (3,650)



$ (21,960)



$ 12,828



$ (17,351)



$ (30,133)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b) 3,260



—



—



5,563



8,823

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (390)



$ (21,960)



$ 12,828



$ (11,788)



$ (21,310)



(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Three months ended September 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 41,999



$ (5,238)



$ (5,832)



$ (18,639)



$ 12,290



$ 1,846



$ 14,136

Interest expense (income) 5,243



1,658



1,146



752



8,799



2,139



10,938

Tax provision (benefit) —



—



—



4,027



4,027



(2,777)



1,250

Depreciation and amortization 11,037



22,811



6,508



2,455



42,811



4,172



46,983

EBITDA 58,279



19,231



1,822



(11,405)



67,927



5,380



73,307

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 243



—



—



—



243



—



243

Gain on sale of a business (14,619)



—



—



—



(14,619)



—



(14,619)

Loss on cost method investment —



—



—



2,784



2,784



—



2,784

Total adjusting items (14,376)



—



—



2,784



(11,592)



—



(11,592)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,903



$ 19,231



$ 1,822



$ (8,621)



$ 56,335



$ 5,380



$ 61,715





























Three months ended September 30, 2020

























Net income (loss) $ 5,941



$ 4,421



$ (5,387)



$ (3,187)



$ 1,788



$ 427



$ 2,215

Interest expense (income) 4,380



1,651



1,287



(465)



6,853



3,716



10,569

Tax provision (benefit) —



—



—



(4,148)



(4,148)



(566)



(4,714)

Depreciation and amortization 11,079



18,282



6,316



2,710



38,387



8,882



47,269

EBITDA 21,400



24,354



2,216



(5,090)



42,880



12,459



55,339

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 912



—



—



—



912



—



912

Severance Costs —



—



—



3,222



3,222



—



3,222

Total adjusting items 912



—



—



3,222



4,134



—



4,134

Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,312



$ 24,354



$ 2,216



$ (1,868)



$ 47,014



$ 12,459



$ 59,473

































Continuing Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total

Company (in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Nine months ended September 30, 2021

























Net income (loss) $ 69,631



$ 21,999



$ 26,686



$ (52,247)



$ 66,069



$ 7,453



$ 73,522

Interest expense (income) 19,746



5,752



3,358



(8)



28,848



8,714



37,562

Tax provision (benefit) —



—



—



18,065



18,065



(428)



17,637

Depreciation and amortization 33,317



60,608



19,345



7,107



120,377



21,760



142,137

EBITDA 122,694



88,359



49,389



(27,083)



233,359



37,499



270,858

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 1,000



—



—



—



1,000



—



1,000

Gain on sale of a business (14,619)



—



—



—



(14,619)



—



(14,619)

Loss on cost method investment —



—



—



2,784



2,784



—



2,784

Total adjusting items (13,619)



—



—



2,784



(10,835)



—



(10,835)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 109,075



$ 88,359



$ 49,389



$ (24,299)



$ 222,524



$ 37,499



$ 260,023





























Nine months ended September 30, 2020

























Net income (loss) $ (3,650)



$ (42,543)



$ 12,828



$ 1,277



$ (32,088)



$ 3,224



$ (28,864)

Interest expense (income) 16,624



5,908



4,535



(1,116)



25,951



12,032



37,983

Tax provision (benefit) —



—



—



(18,628)



(18,628)



250



(18,378)

Depreciation and amortization 33,478



53,786



19,021



8,212



114,497



26,670



141,167

EBITDA 46,452



17,151



36,384



(10,255)



89,732



42,176



131,908

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

























Transaction related stock compensation 3,260



—



—



—



3,260



—



3,260

Severance Costs —



—



—



5,563



5,563



—



5,563

Total adjusting items 3,260



—



—



5,563



8,823



—



8,823

Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,712



$ 17,151



$ 36,384



$ (4,692)



$ 98,555



$ 42,176



$ 140,731



The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended September 30,

2021 (in thousands) December 31,

2020

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 15,917



$ 9,755



$ 44,024



$ 12,290



$ 81,986

Interest expense (income) 7,833



9,989



10,060



8,799



36,681

Tax provision (benefit) 7,718



4,361



9,677



4,027



25,783

Depreciation and amortization 38,568



38,617



38,949



42,811



158,945

EBITDA 70,036



62,722



102,710



67,927



303,395

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 946



483



274



243



1,946

Gain on sale of a business —



—



—



(14,619)



(14,619)

Loss from cost method investment —



—



—



2,784



2,784

Severance Costs 528



—



—



—



528

Total adjusting items 1,474



483



274



(11,592)



(9,361)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,510



$ 63,205



$ 102,984



$ 56,335



$ 294,034























Three Months Ended,

Twelve months

ended September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,206



$ (44,166)



$ 10,290



$ 1,788



$ (30,882)

Interest expense (income) 9,663



11,104



7,994



6,853



35,614

Tax provision (benefit) 13,593



(9,416)



(5,064)



(4,148)



(5,035)

Depreciation and amortization 39,025



37,982



38,128



38,387



153,522

EBITDA 63,487



(4,496)



51,348



42,880



153,219

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related stock compensation 1,998



1,331



1,017



912



5,258

Acquisition costs 2,158



—



—



—



2,158

Asset impairments including equity method investments 43,097



—



—



—



43,097

Loss from remeasurement of equity method investment (36,287)



—



—



—



(36,287)

Gain on sales of assets (8,646)



—



—



—



(8,646)

Severance Costs —



—



2,341



3,222



5,563

Total adjusting items 2,320



1,331



3,358



4,134



11,143

Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,807



$ (3,165)



$ 54,706



$ 47,014



$ 164,362



The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 364,561



$ 50,280



$ 119,067



$ 195,791

Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (31,564)



7,229



(89,902)



(1,952)

Inventories (123,641)



(136,689)



266,865



400,262

Commodity derivatives 91,950



(17,554)



(158,741)



(2,574)

Other assets (38,925)



(9,559)



(3,357)



(34,343)

Payables and other accrued expenses 506,224



152,202



(10,659)



(329,422)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 404,044



(4,371)



4,206



31,971

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:













Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable —



(1,870)



27,697



(37,564)

Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale 95,097



—



95,097



—

Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 55,614



$ 52,781



$ 237,655



$ 126,256





Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

