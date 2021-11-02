The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results; Best Q3 since 2014

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons from continuing operations of $13.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations of $5.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $56.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $9.3 million, or 20%, year over year; trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $294.0 million
  • Trade reported all-time record earnings with pretax income of $42.0 million and adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million on continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins
  • Completed strategic sale of Rail leasing assets and used proceeds to reduce debt

"I'm pleased with our third quarter, particularly the record results of our Trade Group business. We benefited from outstanding execution by our team, strong demand, and relatively low grain stocks - including growth in new markets, such as renewable diesel and supply chain extensions with our new Swiss trading office. We continue to identify opportunities in these volatile markets and remain focused on an anticipated large 2021 harvest. Harvest in the corn belt is progressing and we are pleased that storage income has returned to the wheat and corn markets," said President and CEO Pat Bowe

"Ethanol margins have strengthened through the fall maintenance season and U.S. stocks are low at this time. We are focused on risk management and effective hedging and continue to see strong returns from co-products, particularly distillers' corn oil," added Bowe. "We anticipate strong fourth quarter margins in Ethanol. Plant Nutrient followed up a great first half with a third quarter loss, which was in line with our expectations for this seasonal business. Fertilizer prices and farm income both remain high. We continue to receive good support from our suppliers in this time of tight stocks. Our teams are executing well and remain focused on customer needs and operational excellence." 

"Lastly, I want to comment on the sale of our Rail leasing business that was announced on August 16," stated Bowe. "This strategic sale allowed us to strengthen our balance sheet and focus on investing in our core agriculture businesses. We completed the acquisition of Capstone Commodities on October 1 which helps to expand our supply chain presence to southwestern U.S. dairy customers. We continue to evaluate organic growth projects in grain, renewable fuels, and fertilizer as well as potential acquisitions and investments, with the goal of growing our ag supply chain and renewable fuels businesses while reducing our carbon footprint."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Variance

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

$

17.9

$

(5.6)

$

23.5

$

85.0

$

(30.1)

$

115.1

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

6.3

(1.5)

7.8

74.1

(21.3)

95.4

     Trade1

27.6

6.9

20.7

56.0

(0.4)

56.4

     Ethanol

(3.6)

1.1

(4.7)

22.8

(22.0)

44.8

     Plant Nutrient

(5.8)

(5.4)

(0.4)

26.7

12.8

13.9

     Other1

(11.8)

(4.1)

(7.7)

(31.4)

(11.8)

(19.6)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company2

13.9

(1.5)

15.4

66.9

(11.5)

78.4

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1,2

5.2

(2.9)

8.1

58.8

(19.6)

78.4

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)2

0.41

(0.04)

0.45

1.99

(0.35)

2.34

Adjusted Diluted EPS1,2

0.15

(0.08)

0.23

1.75

(0.60)

2.35

EBITDA1,2

67.9

42.9

25.0

233.4

89.7

143.7

Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$

56.3

$

47.0

$

9.3

$

222.5

$

98.6

$

123.9

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations. 2 Measure represents only continuing operations of the Company.

Liquidity and Cash Management

"We generated cash flow from operations before working capital changes of $55.6 million for the third quarter and $237.7 million for the year to date," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "This strong cash flow, combined with proceeds from the sale of assets, has enabled us to reduce long-term debt by over $300 million since the start of the year. We remain disciplined with capital allocation while ensuring that we are adequately maintaining our physical assets. Short-term borrowings at the end of the quarter have been significantly reduced to $281.2 million from the $915.2 million balance at the close of our first quarter, which is our typical seasonal high. We are now below our key target of 2.5x long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA and have capacity available for growth in our core agricultural businesses."

Readily marketable inventories of $700 million at September 30 are a significant increase from the prior year and reflects the overall inflation in commodity prices. The company invested $19.8 million on capital projects for its continuing operations in the quarter. The company expects to invest approximately $85 million in 2021 in its continuing operations.  In addition, the company received proceeds of $543 million from the sale of its Rail leasing business and other assets. A portion of these proceeds were used to retire long-term debt and reduce outstanding short-term borrowings.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Record Trade Results Driven by Elevation Margins and Merchandising Income Result in $20.7 Million Year-Over-Year Improvement

The Trade segment had record adjusted pretax income of $27.6 million for the quarter compared to adjusted pretax income of $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The difference in reported and adjusted pretax income in both periods was attributable to stock compensation expense associated with the 2019 acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, as well as a gain on the sale of a grain asset location in 2021.

Strong elevation margins in Idaho and Louisiana grain assets led the significant quarter-over-quarter improvement. In addition, new merchandising businesses have added incremental gross profit and earnings. Good overall positioning, risk management, and execution has contributed to year-over-year improved performance.

Continued merchandising opportunities are expected throughout the fourth quarter. The harvest outlook remains strong despite delays caused by recent precipitation. A good third quarter wheat harvest accumulated more bushels than expected and an opportunity for storage income with carry in the wheat market. Relatively low stocks are expected to continue past harvest along with higher prices and strong elevation margins are expected to continue into 2022.

Trade's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $43.9 million, nearly double the third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.3 million.

Ethanol Records a Pretax Loss of $3.6 Million on Higher Corn Basis; Co-Product Values and Trading Remain Strong

The Ethanol segment reported a pretax loss attributable to the company of $3.6 million in the third quarter compared to the pretax income attributable to the company of $1.1 million it realized in the same period in 2020.

The quarter-over-quarter decline was driven by higher corn basis at all five ethanol plants eroding any board crush margins. Partially offsetting the ethanol margin decline was increased high-protein feed values and continuing corn oil strength. Profitable third-party trading of ethanol, feed ingredients, and vegetable oil exceeded last year's third quarter. Stocks of ethanol are at very low levels leading to ethanol board crush margins that are positive into the first quarter and despite a projected seasonal slowdown in gasoline demand. Industry production increases are expected in response.

Sales volumes for ethanol, corn oil, and feed ingredients were up, driven by higher production and additional third-party sales from the trading business. Hedges on forward ethanol production are in place for a portion of expected production.  

Ethanol recorded EBITDA of $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, down $5.2 million from 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $24.4 million.

Plant Nutrient Results Nominally Lower than 2020

The Plant Nutrient segment posted a pretax loss of $5.8 million, compared to the pretax loss of $5.4 million last year. Gross profit for the group was up $1.4 million from good demand and strong margins in our agricultural product lines resulting from continued strength in both fertilizer prices and farmer income. High raw material costs and plant labor challenges lowered results for our turf and specialty products. Plant Nutrient's EBITDA was $1.8 million compared to 2020 third quarter EBITDA of $2.2 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company has recorded income taxes from continuing operations at an effective rate of 24.7% for the third quarter and anticipates a full year effective rate of approximately 22%-25%.

Increases in corporate expense are due to variable incentive compensation and stranded costs from the sale of our Rail leasing business. 

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2021 and preliminary views for 2022. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 5175137). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k9hpyhef. Complete the four fields as directed and click "Submit." A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations, pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted net income attributable to the company from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,998,824

$

1,885,586

$

8,829,348

$

5,556,317

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,876,989

1,792,349

8,430,665

5,314,101

Gross profit

121,835

93,237

398,683

242,216

Operating, administrative and general expenses

110,275

92,610

312,833

277,363

Interest expense, net

8,799

6,853

28,848

25,951

Other income, net:






Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

(250)

20

2,389

228

Other income, net

13,806

3,846

24,743

10,154

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

16,317

(2,360)

84,134

(50,716)

Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations

4,027

(4,148)

18,065

(18,628)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

12,290

1,788

66,069

(32,088)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

1,846

427

7,453

3,224

Net income (loss)

14,136

2,215

73,522

(28,864)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,602)

3,273

(822)

(20,583)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

15,738

$

(1,058)

$

74,344

$

(8,281)








Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

common shareholders:






Basic earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$

0.42

$

(0.04)

$

2.01

$

(0.35)

Discontinued operations

0.06

0.01

0.22

0.10

$

0.48

$

(0.03)

$

2.23

$

(0.25)

Diluted earnings (loss):






Continuing operations

$

0.41

$

(0.04)

$

1.99

$

(0.35)

Discontinued operations

0.05

0.01

0.22

0.10

$

0.46

$

(0.03)

$

2.21

$

(0.25)

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

Assets




Current assets:




  Cash and cash equivalents

$

216,874

$

29,123

$

13,693

  Accounts receivable, net

735,349

641,326

509,964

  Inventories

1,017,804

1,293,066

747,588

  Commodity derivative assets – current

409,647

320,706

140,065

  Current assets held-for-sale

26,561

32,659

45,132

  Other current assets

92,159

99,529

83,807

Total current assets

2,498,394

2,416,409

1,540,249

Other assets:




Goodwill

129,342

131,542

131,542

Other intangible assets, net

118,690

140,084

148,846

Right of use assets, net

50,270

33,387

33,547

Other assets held-for-sale

38,863

643,474

642,538

Other assets, net

74,923

46,914

44,738

Total other assets

412,088

995,401

1,001,211

Property, plant and equipment, net

797,660

860,311

870,151

Total assets

$

3,708,142

$

4,272,121

$

3,411,611






Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities:




  Short-term debt

$

281,199

$

403,703

$

100,405

  Trade and other payables

825,923

954,809

635,206

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

147,225

178,226

47,906

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

78,702

146,990

79,159

  Current maturities of long-term debt

106,255

69,366

62,499

  Accrued taxes

97,215

17,465

15,178

  Current liabilities held-for-sale

13,427

25,277

27,996

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

173,215

135,846

128,187

Total current liabilities

1,723,161

1,931,682

1,096,536

Long-term lease liabilities

31,332

19,835

19,216

Long-term debt, less current maturities

542,821

886,453

717,198

Deferred income taxes

79,636

170,147

163,454

Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale

13,592

48,096

221,334

Other long-term liabilities

81,587

55,248

56,646

Total liabilities

2,472,129

3,111,461

2,274,384

Total equity

1,236,013

1,160,660

1,137,227

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,708,142

$

4,272,121

$

3,411,611

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)


Nine months ended September 30,

 (in thousands)

2021

2020

Operating Activities


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

66,069

$

(32,088)

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

7,453

3,224

Net income (loss)

73,522

(28,864)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

142,137

141,167

Bad debt (recovery) expense, net

(2,182)

8,049

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of dividends

(2,389)

(228)

Gain on sale of business from continuing operations

(14,619)


Loss on sale of business from discontinued operations

1,491


Gain on sales of assets, net

(6,505)

(1,037)

Stock-based compensation expense

6,727

7,742

Deferred federal income tax

(93,725)

21,917

Inventory write down

3,399

10,933

Other

7,005

4,141

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

(89,902)

(1,952)

Inventories

266,865

400,262

Commodity derivatives

(158,741)

(2,574)

Other assets

(3,357)

(34,343)

Payables and other accrued expenses

(10,659)

(329,422)

Net cash provided by operating activities

119,067

195,791

Investing Activities


Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(52,730)

(59,414)

Proceeds from sale of assets

3,999

8,121

Purchases of investments

(5,993)

(2,849)

Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations

18,130

2,467

Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations

543,102


Purchases of Rail assets

(6,039)

(26,258)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets

18,705

7,774

Other

349


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

519,523

(70,159)

Financing Activities


Net payments under lines of credit

(324,279)

(44,183)

Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

608,250


Payments of short-term debt

(408,250)


Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

186,800

213,906

Payments of long-term debt

(485,527)

(310,694)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner

4,655

6,493

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(25)

(10,322)

Payments of debt issuance costs

(2,059)

(250)

Dividends paid

(17,503)

(17,234)

Other

(12,709)

(4,143)

Net cash used in financing activities

(450,647)

(166,427)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(192)

(407)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

187,751

(41,202)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

29,123

54,895

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

216,874

$

13,693

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

12,290

$

1,788

$

66,069

$

(32,088)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,602)

3,273

(822)

(20,583)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

13,892

(1,485)

66,891

(11,505)

Items impacting other income, net of tax:






Transaction related stock compensation

243

912

1,000

3,260

Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)



(14,619)


Loss on cost method investment

2,784



2,784


Severance costs



3,222



5,563

Income tax impact of adjustments (a)

2,898

(5,511)

2,709

(16,962)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

(8,694)

(1,377)

(8,126)

(8,139)

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

5,198

$

(2,862)

$

58,765

$

(19,644)








Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$

0.41

$

(0.04)

$

1.99

$

(0.35)








Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

(0.26)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.24)

$

(0.25)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share

$

0.15

$

(0.08)

$

1.75

$

(0.60)

(a) Prior year income tax adjustments include $(4.5) million and $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Other

Total

Three months ended September 30, 2021








Sales and merchandising revenues

$

2,242,131

$

614,637

$

142,056

$



$

2,998,824

Gross profit

98,196

5,751

17,888



121,835

Operating, administrative and general expenses

67,590

10,014

22,883

9,788

110,275

Other income (loss), net

16,886

683

309

(4,072)

13,806

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

41,999

(5,238)

(5,832)

(14,612)

16,317

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,602)





(1,602)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to
The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

41,999

$

(3,636)

$

(5,832)

$

(14,612)

$

17,919

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

(14,376)





2,784

(11,592)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

27,623

$

(3,636)

$

(5,832)

$

(11,828)

$

6,327










Three months ended September 30, 2020








Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,432,922

$

349,957

$

102,707

$



$

1,885,586

Gross profit

65,572

11,169

16,496



93,237

Operating, administrative and general expenses

58,385

5,650

21,175

7,400

92,610

Other income (loss), net

3,114

553

579

(400)

3,846

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

5,941

4,421

(5,387)

(7,335)

(2,360)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,273





3,273

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to
The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

5,941

$

1,148

$

(5,387)

$

(7,335)

$

(5,633)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

912





3,222

4,134

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

6,853

$

1,148

$

(5,387)

$

(4,113)

$

(1,499)

(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)











(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Other

Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2021








Sales and merchandising revenues

$

6,522,508

$

1,674,123

$

632,717

$



$

8,829,348

Gross profit

248,584

48,950

101,149



398,683

Operating, administrative and general expenses

186,035

23,247

72,850

30,701

312,833

Other income (loss), net

24,439

2,048

1,745

(3,489)

24,743

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

69,631

21,999

26,686

(34,182)

84,134

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(822)





(822)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to
The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

69,631

$

22,821

$

26,686

$

(34,182)

$

84,956

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

(13,619)





2,784

(10,835)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

56,012

$

22,821

$

26,686

$

(31,398)

$

74,121










Nine months ended September 30, 2020








Sales and merchandising revenues

$

4,162,130

$

886,742

$

507,445

$



$

5,556,317

Gross profit

187,420

(20,829)

75,625



242,216

Operating, administrative and general expenses

181,539

17,271

59,197

19,356

277,363

Other income (loss), net

6,865

1,465

935

889

10,154

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

(3,650)

(42,543)

12,828

(17,351)

(50,716)

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(20,583)





(20,583)

Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to
The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(3,650)

$

(21,960)

$

12,828

$

(17,351)

$

(30,133)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (b)

3,260





5,563

8,823

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(390)

$

(21,960)

$

12,828

$

(11,788)

$

(21,310)

(a) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Continuing Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade

 Ethanol

 Plant
Nutrient

 Other

 Total

Rail

Three months ended September 30, 2021












Net income (loss)

$

41,999

$

(5,238)

$

(5,832)

$

(18,639)

$

12,290

$

1,846

$

14,136

Interest expense (income)

5,243

1,658

1,146

752

8,799

2,139

10,938

Tax provision (benefit)







4,027

4,027

(2,777)

1,250

Depreciation and amortization

11,037

22,811

6,508

2,455

42,811

4,172

46,983

EBITDA

58,279

19,231

1,822

(11,405)

67,927

5,380

73,307

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

243







243



243

Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)







(14,619)



(14,619)

Loss on cost method investment







2,784

2,784



2,784

Total adjusting items

(14,376)





2,784

(11,592)



(11,592)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

43,903

$

19,231

$

1,822

$

(8,621)

$

56,335

$

5,380

$

61,715














Three months ended September 30, 2020












Net income (loss)

$

5,941

$

4,421

$

(5,387)

$

(3,187)

$

1,788

$

427

$

2,215

Interest expense (income)

4,380

1,651

1,287

(465)

6,853

3,716

10,569

Tax provision (benefit)







(4,148)

(4,148)

(566)

(4,714)

Depreciation and amortization

11,079

18,282

6,316

2,710

38,387

8,882

47,269

EBITDA

21,400

24,354

2,216

(5,090)

42,880

12,459

55,339

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

912







912



912

Severance Costs







3,222

3,222



3,222

Total adjusting items

912





3,222

4,134



4,134

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22,312

$

24,354

$

2,216

$

(1,868)

$

47,014

$

12,459

$

59,473
















Continuing Operations

Discontinued
Operations

Total
Company

(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Other

Total

Rail

Nine months ended September 30, 2021












Net income (loss)

$

69,631

$

21,999

$

26,686

$

(52,247)

$

66,069

$

7,453

$

73,522

Interest expense (income)

19,746

5,752

3,358

(8)

28,848

8,714

37,562

Tax provision (benefit)







18,065

18,065

(428)

17,637

Depreciation and amortization

33,317

60,608

19,345

7,107

120,377

21,760

142,137

EBITDA

122,694

88,359

49,389

(27,083)

233,359

37,499

270,858

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

1,000







1,000



1,000

Gain on sale of a business

(14,619)







(14,619)



(14,619)

Loss on cost method investment







2,784

2,784



2,784

Total adjusting items

(13,619)





2,784

(10,835)



(10,835)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,075

$

88,359

$

49,389

$

(24,299)

$

222,524

$

37,499

$

260,023














Nine months ended September 30, 2020












Net income (loss)

$

(3,650)

$

(42,543)

$

12,828

$

1,277

$

(32,088)

$

3,224

$

(28,864)

Interest expense (income)

16,624

5,908

4,535

(1,116)

25,951

12,032

37,983

Tax provision (benefit)







(18,628)

(18,628)

250

(18,378)

Depreciation and amortization

33,478

53,786

19,021

8,212

114,497

26,670

141,167

EBITDA

46,452

17,151

36,384

(10,255)

89,732

42,176

131,908

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:












Transaction related stock compensation

3,260







3,260



3,260

Severance Costs







5,563

5,563



5,563

Total adjusting items

3,260





5,563

8,823



8,823

Adjusted EBITDA

$

49,712

$

17,151

$

36,384

$

(4,692)

$

98,555

$

42,176

$

140,731

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended,

 Twelve months
ended September 30,
2021

(in thousands)

December 31,
2020

March 31,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2021

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

15,917

$

9,755

$

44,024

$

12,290

$

81,986

Interest expense (income)

7,833

9,989

10,060

8,799

36,681

Tax provision (benefit)

7,718

4,361

9,677

4,027

25,783

Depreciation and amortization

38,568

38,617

38,949

42,811

158,945

EBITDA

70,036

62,722

102,710

67,927

303,395

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related stock compensation

946

483

274

243

1,946

Gain on sale of a business







(14,619)

(14,619)

Loss from cost method investment







2,784

2,784

Severance Costs

528







528

Total adjusting items

1,474

483

274

(11,592)

(9,361)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,510

$

63,205

$

102,984

$

56,335

$

294,034











Three Months Ended,

Twelve months
ended September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2020

September 30,
2020

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

1,206

$

(44,166)

$

10,290

$

1,788

$

(30,882)

Interest expense (income)

9,663

11,104

7,994

6,853

35,614

Tax provision (benefit)

13,593

(9,416)

(5,064)

(4,148)

(5,035)

Depreciation and amortization

39,025

37,982

38,128

38,387

153,522

EBITDA

63,487

(4,496)

51,348

42,880

153,219

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related stock compensation

1,998

1,331

1,017

912

5,258

Acquisition costs

2,158







2,158

Asset impairments including equity method investments

43,097







43,097

Loss from remeasurement of equity method investment

(36,287)







(36,287)

      Gain on sales of assets

(8,646)







(8,646)

Severance Costs





2,341

3,222

5,563

Total adjusting items

2,320

1,331

3,358

4,134

11,143

Adjusted EBITDA

$

65,807

$

(3,165)

$

54,706

$

47,014

$

164,362

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

364,561

$

50,280

$

119,067

$

195,791

Changes in operating assets and liabilities






Accounts receivable

(31,564)

7,229

(89,902)

(1,952)

Inventories

(123,641)

(136,689)

266,865

400,262

Commodity derivatives

91,950

(17,554)

(158,741)

(2,574)

Other assets

(38,925)

(9,559)

(3,357)

(34,343)

Payables and other accrued expenses

506,224

152,202

(10,659)

(329,422)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

404,044

(4,371)

4,206

31,971

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:






Changes in CARES Act tax refund receivable



(1,870)

27,697

(37,564)

Changes in deferred income taxes as a result of the Rail leasing sale

95,097



95,097


Cash from operations before working capital changes

$

55,614

$

52,781

$

237,655

$

126,256

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

