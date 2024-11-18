The Andersons to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

The Andersons, Inc.

Nov 18, 2024, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Krueger and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Valentine will speak at the conference at 8 a.m. Central Time. The Andersons presentation will be broadcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph35/ande/1799880.

A recording will also be available for a short time at the same location.  

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

