The Annual Blue-Collar Report Reveals What's Fueling Stigma Around Blue-Collar Professions and Its Impact on Gen Zs

Even as concern around white-collar jobs grows due to AI and economic uncertainties, Jobber's report reveals hesitancy among Gen Zs to pursue trades careers

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today released The Annual Blue-Collar Report: Gen Z and the Trades Need Each Other. The report, based on survey responses from 1,000 students in the U.S. aged 18-20, provides insight into how Gen Z navigates education and career choices, as well as offers solutions on how to inspire and encourage younger generations to consider taking advantage of all that blue-collar careers have to offer.

According to The Annual Blue-Collar Report, 76% of Gen Zs agree there is a stigma associated with going to vocational school over a traditional four-year university. This reality threatens our homes, economy, and the livelihoods of younger generations.

"If you own a home, you have a problem," warns Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "While there is some renewed interest among the younger generation to pursue blue-collar careers, there's still far too much work homeowners need done, and not enough workers to do it. We need to do a better job showing Gen Z how incredible the opportunities in the trades are, and encouraging them to consider that path."

The U.S. housing stock is aging rapidly, with the median age of homes reaching 40 years. This is a critical problem as the U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage across most industries as labor force participation declines and the workforce ages and retires. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that employment demands in trade industries are often greater than or pacing the 3% average of all occupations, representing not just a gap, but a growing chasm.

Key findings from the report provide deeper insights into why Gen Z is not pursuing blue-collar careers and how society can encourage younger generations to consider them. Despite the growing stigma and misconceptions that Gen Z has, The Annual Blue-Collar Report clearly shows that they actually do want blue-collar careers, and just don't know it yet.

The "American Dream" needs a blue-collar rebrand

Gen Z has been taught to measure success through a white-collar lens, but AI, the economy, and layoffs are changing their minds. Their concerns around white-collar careers are clear.

One-third (33%) of Gen Z say that white-collar desk jobs are less stable today than they were for their parents' generation.

41% of Gen Z agree that the potential for AI to replace jobs has made it harder to achieve the "American Dream" and 46% believe there will be fewer future job opportunities as a result.

70% of Gen Z say they are not optimistic about the future of the economy.

When asked what would make a trade career more appealing, Gen Z described what blue-collar professions already offer, including flexible work hours (73%), job stability (61%), and overtime pay (58%).

Gen Z's biggest career influences are letting them down

Parents have blue-collar blindness, schools deserve a failing grade for blue-collar education, and Hollywood is doing hard work dirty.

Family (51%) was identified as the biggest influence on Gen Z and the careers they chose to pursue by a significant margin.

61% of Gen Z say their parents haven't spoken to them about vocational school or told them not to consider it.

Just 17% of Gen Z say they have been educated on the benefits of vocational training following high school graduation. This was significantly lower than bachelor's degree, community college, military service, and entrepreneurship.

More than a third (35%) of Gen Z say television shows and movies have influenced the careers they want to explore and 47% describe trade professionals as being generally portrayed negatively (incompetent, unhealthy, and/or unhappy) in shows and movies.

We simply need more women in the trades

While many workforces have evolved to accommodate the modern gender distribution of labor, the trades have yet to establish this balance.

Nearly half (48%) of Gen Z agree that women are discouraged from pursuing trade careers from a young age.

58% of Gen Z say that women face more discrimination within trade careers—compared to other career options—with the majority of women (68%) believing this compared to men (47%).

In addition to survey data and insights, The Annual Blue-Collar Report offers testimonials from people like 27-year-old commercial and residential electrician, Lexis Czumak-Abreu, who attests to the benefits of blue-collar work: "I studied pre-med in school, intending to become a surgeon but decided to become an electrician instead. Many people in my family are electricians, including my dad. The salary is great, the hours are stable, and the work is very gratifying!"

Finally, The Annual Blue-Collar Report highlights 10 specific calls to action for the general public, blue-collar professionals, policymakers and educators, and the media to help connect the dots between Gen Z's fears and desires and the blue-collar opportunity in front of them, as well as eliminate the existing harmful stereotypes.

To access The Annual Blue-Collar Report Powered by Jobber, visit jobber.com/blue-collar .

Report Methodology

The 2024 Annual Blue-Collar Report Powered By Jobber features findings from an April 2024 survey commissioned by Jobber and conducted by Conjointly of 1,000 students in the U.S. aged 18-20 currently attending or considering attending college / graduate school, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at the 90% confidence level.

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/ .

Media contacts

Travis Van Horn

PAN Communications for Jobber

[email protected]

+1 202-840-2286

Elana Ziluk

Senior Public Relations Manager, Jobber

[email protected]

+1 416-317-2633

SOURCE Jobber