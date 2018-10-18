The Apollo Theater Presents Apollo Uptown Hall: Say It Loud….With Your VOTE!, In Association with SiriusXM

Moderated by SiriusXM's Urban View channel hosts Karen Hunter and Reverend Al Sharpton , Say it Loud…with Your VOTE! will feature a panel of SiriusXM hosts and contributors from across its wide-ranging talk and political channels, including Urban View host Joe Madison ; former Chairman of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele ; Progress' Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh ; SiriusXM's Chief Washington Correspondent Olivier Knox ; and Breitbart contributor and Patriot channel host Sonnie Johnson .

Say It Loud…with Your VOTE! will address a variety of issues at the forefront of voters' minds leading up to the midterm elections. The event will also feature insights from L. Joy Williams – host of Sunday Civics on Urban View - and performances by the National Action Network's Change Choir, Urban Word NYC's Dena Igusti, and New World Warrior. DJs Torae and Nina 9 from SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation channel will provide pre-show entertainment. Voter registration tables will also be set up in the lobby of the Apollo Theater.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Apollo Theater on this important discussion ahead of the midterm elections," said Dave Gorab, SiriusXM's Vice President and General Manager of Talk Programming. "Together with the Apollo, we have assembled an outspoken panel from across the political spectrum to engage with a passionate and civic-minded audience for what will be an unforgettable event."

"For nearly 85 years, the Apollo Theater has been a space for engagement, attracting speakers ranging from artists to activists, pundits to presidents. We are happy to work with SiriusXM for Say It Loud… With Your VOTE!, an event that continues that tradition," said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater's Executive Producer.

The Apollo's Uptown Hall series is a gathering place for people from across New York City to have community conversations about key issues. Past Uptown Hall presenters include Harry Belafonte, Majora Carter, David N. Dinkins, Michael Brandon Dougherty, Michael Eric Dyson, Nelson George, Melissa Harris-Perry, Akemi Kechiyama, Felicia Mabuza-Suttle, Khalil Muhammad, Al Sharpton, Melinda Weeks-Laidlaw, and Armstrong Williams. For more information, visit www.apollotheater.org .

Say It Loud… With Your VOTE! will take place on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 7:00 pm ET. The midterm election-themed event is free to the public with advanced registration. Tickets are available at the Apollo Theater Box Office at 253 West 125th Street, New York, NY or https://www.apollotheater.org/event/apollo-uptown-hall-say-it-loud-vote/ .

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to attend this event through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and registered their interest in Political Issues with us at https://www.siriusxm.com/perks .

Say It Loud…With Your VOTE! will air across several of SiriusXM's talk and political channels, including P.O.T.U.S. (channel 124), Patriot (channel 125), Urban View (channel 126), and Progress (channel 127) – premiering on Friday, November 2 at 6:00 pm ET on Urban View. Please visit www.siriusxm.com for a complete list of re-air dates and times.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can hear Say It Loud…With Your VOTE! on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About the Apollo Theater

The legendary Apollo Theater—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

With music at its core, the Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo, 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella, the annual Africa Now! Festival, and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved. The Apollo is a performing arts presenting organization that also produces festivals and large-scale dance and music works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens; global festivals including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival and Breakin' Convention; international and U.S.-based artist presentations focused on a specific theme; and Special Projects, multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations.

Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo Theater has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres—including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Miri Ben Ari, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder; and the Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest radio company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.com. SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather, data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

