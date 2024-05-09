The Arena Group More Than Doubles Video Revenue and Drives Audience Engagement with Online Video Platform EX.CO

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO, the publisher video platform powering successful video strategies for the world's leading media groups, today announced results from a recent case study of its partnership with media giant The Arena Group (NYSE American: AREN). The collaboration has driven 115% higher gross RPMs for video on average and a 27% increase in user dwell time across their network of sites, which include Men's Journal and Parade, within a six-month time period.

The Arena Group, which publishes content across a diverse portfolio of hundreds of brands, reaching more than 100 million users monthly, leads the publishing industry by recognizing the demand for more video content while historically facing challenges to include video on every article page. EX.CO's online video platform (OVP) allows the publisher to quickly generate new content which increases audience engagement, time-on-site, and recirculation, thereby opening up additional monetization opportunities. The Arena Group also leverages EX.CO's AI-driven contextual recommendations to ensure that the videos match the content of each article that the user is consuming, creating a more personalized video experience.

"Our commitment to implementing the most innovative solutions to drive unprecedented business results extends beyond today's successes, as we continue to strive to create more meaningful video experiences that captivate and resonate with our audiences," said Jason White, chief product and technology officer at The Arena Group. "Our multi-layered partnership with EX.CO has allowed us to deliver more contextually relevant video content and cultivate stronger relationships with our audiences overall, and we're thrilled with the results."

As a demand-agnostic company, EX.CO enables The Arena Group to add their own private marketplace and programmatic deals to the platform. The technology optimizes for publisher revenue with its machine-learning-based yield engine, driving even higher revenue and content relevancy for the publisher and reader.

"The Arena Group is a powerful media company with iconic brands that readers have enjoyed for decades. We're thrilled that they have partnered with us to support their business growth through the power of video and contextual recommendations," said EX.CO co-founder and CEO, Tom Pachys. "We're excited to see the incredible results thus far and look forward to expanding our relationship and launching new video experiences with The Arena Group in the near future."

