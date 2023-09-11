The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle makes international debut at DSEI

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems announces that the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) will make its international debut at DSEI 2023 this week, showcasing the vehicle's capability and future growth potential to U.S. allies and NATO partners.

As the foundation of the future for the U.S. Army, the AMPV provides significant improvements in power, mobility, interoperability, and survivability. Now approved for full-rate production, the AMPV family of vehicles (FoV) was created to address the needs of Soldiers on the modern battlefield.

"The AMPV is well-suited for today's combat operations in Europe and globally," said Bill Sheehy, AMPV director for BAE Systems. "Even more remarkable is the vehicle's versatility to adapt as technology continues to evolve and battlefields change. The AMPV is a foundational platform for combat vehicle modernization, and its capacity for growth will provide warfighters the greatest opportunity to accomplish their difficult missions in the most demanding environments."

The AMPV platform was engineered to be flexible, versatile, and agile. The five variants currently in production provide enhanced survivability and performance over the legacy M113 family of vehicles while incorporating inbound network and other future technologies. The platform also maintains commonality with the AMPV FoV and the Armored Brigade Combat Team to minimize operating costs and logistic burdens as capability needs evolve.

The AMPV Medical Evacuation variant will be on display at booth H3-110. To view the full range of BAE Systems' capabilities featured at DSEI, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en/event/dsei.

For associated imagery, please visit: https://baesys.resourcespace.com/?c=22881&k=1230fe3fd5

