The arrival of insurtech Kanguro Insurance to the state of Florida is reinventing the world of pet insurance, offering an end-to-end bilingual (Spanish/English) and 100% digital experience with the best coverage for cats and dogs and the best experience for parents

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The year begins, and after having already launched in more than 17 states, the founders of Kanguro Insurance LLC, Andres Mishaan and Nicholas Hanabergh announce their arrival in Florida, with a health insurance and wellness plan for dogs and cats which differentiates itself in its coverages and offers an experience for pet parents that is completely bilingual (Spanish and English) in one of the states with the largest Spanish-speaking populations.

"Working in insurance all of my professional life has opened my eyes to the immense opportunity to improve the consumer experience within the financial services industry. The concept of having a product that can be easily used in people's everyday lives - especially when done with technology and backed by a team of real people is incredibly valuable. We created a pleasant experience that does not take time out of customers day and that is very similar to other e-commerce or online banking experiences which people are already accustomed to. It's the new and improved way to purchase and use everyday insurance which is not just there for emergencies" says Andres Mishaan, Co-Founder.

"In my household, my two dogs are members of the family. Owning a furry one involves an emotional commitment and financial responsibility - Kanguro helps protect people's pocketbook and be better pet parents. There are 160 million pets in the United States and only 4% have a health insurance policy - something that is changing rapidly driven by high-cost of veterinarians. Kanguro is an insurance and technology company but with a human touch. We are excited to be able to protect Florida's pets," says Nicholas Hanabergh Co-Founder.

Currently, veterinary costs in the United States are high and usually come unexpectedly, Kanguro Insurance has set out to solve this problem by giving its customers a platform which is easy to understand, buy and use the pet health policy.

The expansion into Florida gives millions access to affordable pet care. The 100% digital world of Kanguro is always available in people's pocket through the super APP but is also backed by a team of real people helping customers. With a simple click, Floridians can access ultra-customized plans from as low as $20 per month with which they can visit any certified veterinarian in the country and receive reimbursements of up to 90% of the vet bill in a matter of days. Kanguro processes claims 24/7 standing out for being the fastest in the market to handle reimbursements.

Learn more by logging on to https://hubs.ly/Q01Cmbw90 .

