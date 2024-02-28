The Ashley Companies Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report Showcases Commitment to Community, Environment and Employees

ARCADIA, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley companies (Ashley) are dedicated to keeping "home" at the forefront of everything they do. Earlier this month, Ashley released its fourth annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report to highlight the continued support for their surrounding communities and employees and their achievements to make global improvements throughout 2023.

The Ashley Companies 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report is Live

"Our responsibility extends beyond our products—it's how we operate and conduct business responsibly. We actively support our communities, prioritize environmental conservation, and invest in nurturing our corporate culture," said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley. "Through our yearly Corporate Social Responsibility Report, we communicate our enduring passion, spreading positive change globally. Together, we strive to make a lasting difference for a better future."

The Ashley companies are comprised of Ashley Furniture Industries, the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, Ashley Global Retail, the largest furniture store brand in North America, and Ashley Distribution Services, one of the industry's largest motor carriers.

The 2023 report includes the following categories:

Community: Ashley partners with a variety of non-profit organizations and spearheads initiatives to honor the military and first responders, to support children in need, to advance medical research and to invest in the education of future generations.

Environmental Stewardship: Ashley is committed to being an environmental steward through energy-use reduction, renewable energy, waste management and recycling efforts, and resource preservation.

One Ashley: As a family company, Ashley develops current and future leaders through a variety of leadership programs, provides a variety of opportunities for employee engagement and employee-driven donations to non-profit organizations across the country.

Read the full CSR report to learn how Ashley is making an impact: https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/report/

In tandem with the 2023 report, Ashley Global Retail is committed to amplifying their Beyond Home Promise, which launched last year. Beyond Home Promise is a multifaceted effort to expand the company's brand purpose, "To inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us." It focuses on supporting the brand's pillars of honoring Military and First Responders, advancing medical research, striving to protect the planet, and uplifting communities. Throughout the year, key initiatives will be spotlighted that support this commitment, while collaborating with local community partners to raise awareness about Ashley Global Retail's efforts.

Photo Download: https://we.tl/t-b9fKNSNOXi

Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek in 2023. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyglobal.com and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries on Facebook.

Ashley Distribution Services, LTD was established in 1974 by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC and today is one of the industry's largest motor carriers. ADS delivers Ashley Furniture to Ashley retail stores and customers throughout the U.S. With a growing fleet, ADS continues to expand beyond delivering furniture. Visit ADS online at www.ashleydistributionservices.com.

