The Aspen Group Named a 2026 Top Workplaces Winner for Culture and Excellence in Three Categories

Honors for Professional Development, Work-Life Flexibility and Employee Appreciation highlight TAG's investment in its people and culture

CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group (TAG), a leading healthcare support organization, today announced it has been named a 2026 Top Workplaces winner for Culture and Excellence in the categories of Professional Development, Work-Life Flexibility and Employee Appreciation. This marks TAG's first year participating in the Top Workplaces program, underscoring the strength of its culture as measured directly by employee feedback.

The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on feedback captured through a research-backed employee engagement survey, reflecting how team members experience the organization's culture.

TAG's recognition in Professional Development highlights its continued investment in team members through training and education programs, including The Aspen Group University (TAG U) and the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence. These platforms support continuous learning, career advancement and clinical excellence across TAG's network.

"Our team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from their voices," said Jacob Allen, chief human resources officer at The Aspen Group. "In our first year participating in the Top Workplaces program, recognition across professional development, flexibility and appreciation reflects our commitment to building an environment where people can grow, feel supported and do their best work. By investing in our teams through TAG U and our broader learning ecosystem, we're strengthening our ability to support clinicians and teams who expand access to care and, ultimately, improve experiences and results for patients."

TAG was also recognized for Work-Life Flexibility, which celebrates organizations that provide employees with meaningful options in how and where they work, and Employee Appreciation, which honors companies that foster a culture of recognition and gratitude.

While the awards are based on feedback from TAG's corporate team members, they reflect a broader commitment across TAG's family of brands, including Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center, WellNow Urgent Care, Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Lovet Pet Health Care, to cultivate supportive environments where employees feel valued and empowered to support high-quality, accessible care.

For more information about career opportunities and how TAG is building a people-first culture, visit https://www.teamtag.com/careers/.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 48 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group