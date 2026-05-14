The Aspen Group (TAG) Appoints Rafeh Masood as Chief Commercial Officer to Advance Consumer Healthcare Innovation and Patient Experience

Veteran consumer brand and commercial leader joins TAG as the company continues expanding its technology-enabled healthcare platform

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aspen Group (TAG), one of the largest healthcare support organizations in the United States and the platform behind leading healthcare brands including Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care, today announced the appointment of Rafeh Masood as chief commercial officer.

Rafeh Masood, Chief Commercial Officer, The Aspen Group (TAG)

Masood joins TAG as the company continues expanding its consumer-focused healthcare platform designed to improve how patients discover, access and engage with care across dental, urgent care, aesthetics and veterinary services.

In his new role, Masood will lead commercial strategy across TAG's portfolio of healthcare brands with responsibility for brand strategy, go-to-market, patient acquisition, digital platforms and commercial performance. He will drive TAG's broader growth agenda through investments in digital experience and seamless consumer touchpoints that make it easier for people to choose, access and stay connected to care.

"Healthcare is increasingly shaped by the expectations consumers have everywhere else in their lives — personalized experiences, easy access, and technology that removes friction," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of The Aspen Group. "Rafeh understands how to build trusted consumer brands at scale and how to create experiences that people genuinely connect with. His leadership will help us continue advancing a more modern healthcare platform that supports both patients and providers."

TAG supports more than 1,400 healthcare locations nationwide through a platform designed to help providers focus on delivering high-quality care while TAG delivers operational, technology, marketing and business support capabilities that improve the overall patient experience.

Masood brings deep expertise in consumer growth, brand building and commercial transformation across scaled consumer businesses. Most recently, he served as chief growth and digital officer at Royal Caribbean Group and currently serves on the board of Harley-Davidson. He previously held senior leadership roles at Bed Bath & Beyond, BJ's Wholesale Club and Dick's Sporting Goods, where he led large-scale digital, ecommerce, marketing and customer engagement initiatives.

"What drew me to TAG is the scale of the opportunity, a portfolio of brands that consumers already know and the chance to help modernize how people access and experience care," said Masood. "I am excited to join a leadership team focused on expanding access to care at scale while building a more connected commercial engine across the enterprise that brings together brand, growth, experience and technology in service of those we serve."

TAG continues to invest in capabilities that strengthen both the patient and provider experience, including AI-enabled engagement tools, advanced digital technologies, learning and development programs through The Aspen Group University (TAG U), and clinical innovation initiatives like the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence.

The company's continued growth reflects broader shifts in healthcare consumer expectations, as patients increasingly seek more convenient, transparent and digitally connected experiences across every stage of their healthcare journey.

About The Aspen Group

The Aspen Group (TAG) was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports independent healthcare practices operating more than 1,400 locations in 48 states through five consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic Studio℠ and Lovet Pet Health Care. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than nine million patients each year. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group