The Assistant Secretary for Health and members of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition to address the National Press Club at a Headliners event on May 28

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 28 at 2 pm, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and members from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (Council) will discuss the challenges and opportunities to improve the mental health and well-being of Americans through physical activity. Distinguished panelists include Admiral Rachel Levine, MD, the Assistant Secretary for Health for HHS, Council Co-chair and 2X WNBA MVP and Olympic Gold Medalist Elena Delle Donne and Council member Dr. Feranmi Okanlami of the University of Michigan.

The Council works to address the nation's physical and mental health challenges including obesity, access to healthy foods, depression, bullying and body shaming. During May – which is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and Mental Health Awareness Month – and throughout the year, the Council aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all people, regardless of background or ability.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the President's Council on Youth Fitness on July 16, 1956, after learning that American children were less fit than their European peers. Over the years, successive Presidents advanced this effort through the President's Council with members including tennis legend Billie Jean King; body builder, Hollywood star, and future California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; Olympians; physicians; athletes; and chefs including current Co-chair Chef José Andrés.

President Joe Biden issued Executive Order 14109 renewing the Council until September 30, 2025. This Executive Order allows for continued promotion of the National Youth Sports Strategy and provides for the work of the Council to include a focus on expanding national awareness of the importance of mental health as it pertains to physical fitness and nutrition.

This Coffee and Conversations event will be held in the Holeman Lounge and is open to the press, members of the National Press Club and the public. Coffee will be available for attendees at 1:30 pm. Guests can reserve a ticket at press.org/events/npc-headliners-presidents-council-sports-fitness-nutrition-and-assistant-secretary-health

This Headliner's event will include a question-and-answer session. To submit a question in advance, put "FITNESS" in the subject line and email it to [email protected] . The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected] ; (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club