The Athlete's Foot and REFORM Alliance Team Up for National Town Hall in Atlanta

Event to bring community leaders together to highlight policies that create real pathways to work, wellbeing, and safer communities

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) is partnering with REFORM Alliance, a leading national organization whose mission is to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture, for a town hall in Atlanta on October 6th, 2022. The event will feature a discussion about how to improve probation and parole policies, close the revolving door between supervision and incarceration, and improve safety and wellbeing in communities.

The in-person event will take place at Plywood Place, 933 Lee St SW b1, Atlanta, GA 30310 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm EST and will host REFORMers, local Atlantans, and special invited guests. The event will also be streamed live for a national audience.

The town hall will include a panel discussion, Q&A and remarks from special guests including Grammy Nominated Producer ATL Jacob, Georgia Justice Project's Elizabeth Rainwater, and REFORM Alliance's Britton Smith, among others.

Darius Billings, Sr Director, Product & Marketing (TAF) shares, "Partnering with the REFORM Alliance is strategically aligned with TAF's mission to participate in necessary conversations on social issues and to help raise awareness on these important topics." He continues, "We as a company believe in actively giving back to the communities we serve and look forward to an open and honest conversation on how we can assist in creating a change in probation and parole reform."

Britton Smith, Sr. Director, Membership (REFORM Alliance) shares, "We are excited to bring such an incredible group of leaders together in Atlanta for a discussion about how we can reimagine our parole and probation systems nationwide. When we have influencers like ATL Jacob, who has firsthand experience with the system; partners like The Athlete's Foot, who are dedicated to true corporate citizenship; and our allies at the Georgia Justice Project, who have helped us pass real reforms in Georgia, we can engage in a truly meaningful and impactful conversation. Come hear about what's possible when unlikely allies come together with the goal of bringing more safety and more wellbeing to our communities."

Georgia has more people on probation than any other state in the nation, with more than 200,000 people –- or 1 in every 18 adults –- on probation. In 2021, REFORM Alliance and its partners at the Georgia Safety Coalition, including the Georgia Justice Project, championed Senate Bill 105. The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and was signed into law by Governor Kemp. SB105 created uniform eligibility criteria, standardized, and streamlined proceedings, and court standards to advance fairness and equity in early probation termination processes. Thousands of Georgians are eligible for early termination of their probation via SB105.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF):

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

About REFORM Alliance

REFORM is committed to transforming probation and parole throughout the United States by changing laws, systems, and culture. The organization is working to replace America's criminal justice system with a restorative approach that is fair, accountable, and invested in rehabilitation. Our goal is for people to reenter society with dignity, create meaningful pathways to work, and equip them with the tools to succeed, all while making families and communities safer and stronger.

REFORM Alliance has passed 16 bipartisan bills in 10 states, creating pathways for more than 650,000 people to exit the system.

