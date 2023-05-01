The Athlete's Foot Launched New Neighborhood Concept Store in Midtown Atlanta

The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain re-opened its location in Atlantic Station with two community-focused celebrations

For high res images of the two-day celebration please click HERE , photos courtesy of Shutterstock for The Athlete's Foot.

ATLANTA, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain, The Athlete's Foot (TAF), launched its most anticipated project of 2023, the introduction of their "neighborhood" concept store, with several community-focused events on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th located at Atlantic Station in midtown Atlanta, GA. The Athlete's Foot is focused on elevating the consumer experience while continuing to drive hyper-localized product assortment and community engagement efforts. In addition, TAF is increasing its apparel presentation with the introduction of new brand partnerships with Polo Sports , Sergio Tacchini , PRPS , Market , Gudlyfe , and other premium streetwear brands.

Custom Mural by Lisette Correa on the Exterior of The Athlete's Foot Atlantic Station Location in Atlanta, GA

The grand opening events included several community-focused activations, including a WOOD U sneaker customization class, developed with Adidas footwear designer Aric Armon and Dr. D'Wayne Edwards , founder of Pensole , live performances by Baby Tate , and Kxngpxn skating alliance , custom art pieces and murals were unveiled by artists Lisette Correa and TYP , and local Atlanta VIPS including State Representative Mesha Mainor, participated in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Athlete's Foot partnered with Adidas to provide swag bags filled with shoes and clothing to the local Boys & Girls Club, sneaker cleaner brand Crep Protect hosted complimentary sneaker cleans and product giveaways, and underwear brand, PSD sponsored the basketball activation along with giveaways hosted by their ambassador, Atlanta rapper Hunxho . Lucky attendees had the chance to win several pairs of hard-to-find limited edition sneakers including Nike's Air Trainer SC High , Air More Uptempo ATL , Air Vapormax Plus , and Air Max Plus .

Matt Lafone , President and General Manager of Americas, shares, "We are thrilled to open our first neighborhood store in our hometown of Atlanta, GA, the heart of the south's streetwear and sneaker culture. Our new store concept will pay tribute to the city's character and our deep southern roots while showcasing local brands and designers and will serve as a hub for community-based events and philanthropic initiatives.

Chuck Young , Head of Franchise Operations adds "Our latest store design solidifies our position as a leading retailer in the sneaker industry, providing an elevated consumer experience that reflects our heritage. We are grateful for the cooperation of our store staff, construction partner, Randall Townsell CEO of Square T. LLC , the retail property management team at Atlantic Station, and our local operating partner, The Dahir Group. Together, we are excited to inspire the communities we serve."

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF)

More than just a retail store but branded to be a destination for athletic street style, The Athlete's Foot is a global retailer of athletic-inspired lifestyle for streetwear, footwear, apparel, and accessories. The Athlete's Foot sneaker and streetwear chain has 550 stores and e-commerce shops in 30+ countries. Its global headquarters are located in Stans, Switzerland, and in Atlanta, GA in the United States.

Media Contact:

Stacey Manasco at Talent Resources

[email protected] / 917.251.0909

SOURCE The Athlete's Foot