The Australian Federal Government's Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) Selects Unisys to Help Federal, State and Local Government Agencies Improve Citizen and Employee Experience

CANBERRA, Australia and BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has been appointed to the Australian Federal Government's Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) marketplaces for cloud, telecommunications and software to help Federal, State and Local Government agencies improve citizen and employee experience of government services.

The DTA's marketplaces help government agencies and digital experts conduct business with one another. The marketplaces are part of the DTA's strategy to accelerate the transformation of digital delivery in government so that it is easy to interact with, informed by its citizens and fit for the digital age.

Unisys already provides services under the DTA's hardware marketplace and digital marketplace. Joining the cloud, telecommunications and software services marketplaces in 2021 provides government agencies easy access to a broader range of technology solutions and services to support digital transformation. The solutions available on the three new panels include:

Cloud Marketplace

Unisys cloud solutions provide a vendor-agnostic approach to cloud transformation from consulting through to implementation, management and ongoing evolution including hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They are designed to help organizations accelerate their cloud adoption, no matter where they are in the cloud journey – from legacy migration to new cloud design and deployment for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Telecommunications Marketplace

This panel includes Digital Workplace Solutions for intelligent workforce support services including contact center and on-site support; managed networks; and Unified Communications Managed Services and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform administration for experience-focused digital workplace services solutions via Unify Square™, a Unisys Company.

Software Marketplace

This panel includes a range of software-based solutions including cybersecurity via Stealth(core)™ and Stealth(identity)™ as well as a range of off-the-shelf solutions from our partners.

"Unisys brings strong expertise in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, digital workplaces, managed networks, software and security. We understand how government policies need to be implemented, as well as the regulatory and privacy requirements to protect data and information. As part of DTA's marketplace and panels, we look forward to helping Australian government agencies streamline their transformation and continually raise the bar for citizen and employee experience," said Andrew Whelan, vice president of client management, Unisys Asia Pacific.

Unisys has extensive experience supporting government departments and agencies in Australia and around the world. More than 200 government agencies worldwide use Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' Public Sector solutions, visit unisys.com/industries/public-sector.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

