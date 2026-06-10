The Authority Images and Vaults Over 10 million Collectibles in Less Than Six Months After Launch

With collectors seeking faster, more affordable, and consistent grading services, The Authority continues to scale in volume while simultaneously expanding into new collectible categories

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., the leader in security and collectible technologies, today announced that The Authority™ has imaged and vaulted over 10 million collectibles, reaching the milestone less than six months after launch.

Collectors can now submit trading cards, trading card games, memorabilia prints, comic books, trade paperbacks, coins, original artwork, and figurines to The Authority. The Authority can authenticate, grade, and encapsulate submitted collectibles.

The Authority Vaults Over 10 Million Collectibles in Less Than Six Months

The Authority authentication is affordable. Collectors can typically authenticate, encapsulate, and grade an item for less than $10.

The Authority grading is reliable and consistent. Items are graded using the industry's first public grading standard.

The Authority process is fast. Items are typically processed, imaged, and vaulted in under 30 days.

"We are open for business," said Jeff Mullen, founder and CEO of The Authority, "Collectors can enjoy reliable, consistent grading at affordable prices and with dependable turn-around times."

The Authority has invested heavily in team members and building proprietary technology\ies. Adding over 100 team members and focusing heavily on automation, The Authority was able to hit this important growth milestone in under six months.

"Processing tens of millions of collectibles in a year is just table stakes" said Jeff, "The Authority is working hard to expand into imaging and vaulting hundreds of millions of collectibles in a year. That level of scale is achieved through process, automation, standards and proprietary technologies."

To learn more or submit your collectible, visit www.TheAuthority.com.

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About The Authority™

The Authority™ is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority™ is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, trading card games, comic books, artwork, coins, digital collectibles, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

Media Contact

Russell Pagano

Interdependence

973-303-3237

SOURCE The Authority™