The Authority™ Unveils World's First Grading Chip™ Alongside Upper Deck's 2024-25 The Cup Release

For the First Time Encapsulated Collectibles Can Be Sold At Retail And Graded After Purchase Without Needing To Break Open The Original Case

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., a leader in security and collectible technologies and creators of The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform, today announced the launch of the Grading Chip™, the world's first and only grading label that can be permanently and ultrasonically sealed into an encapsulated collectible case or "slab."

For the first time, a collectible can be encapsulated and sold at retail without requiring the case to be broken, and the item re-encapsulated, to add a grade. Starting today, the Authority Grading Chip can be ultrasonically welded to the surface of a pre-existing case, allowing the original case to remain intact.

"Retail collectibles sold in encapsulation cases routinely includes a unique designation such as an Uncirculated designation," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "This designation carries value. If you were to break open the case, you would lose that designation and you would lose that value. With Grading Chip™, you can now grade encapsulated cases without needing to re-encapsulate the collectible. For the collectible, it's a safer way to grade as you don't risk damaging the collectible by re-encapsulating it. For the collector, it is a more valuable way to grade as you don't lose any original collectible designations."

Today also marks the introduction of 2024-25 Upper Deck The Cup, the industry's premier high-end hockey card set. Each tin of The Cup includes one Rookie Auto Patch trading card encapsulated in an Authority slab with an Uncirculated designation, as the trading cards were slabbed as a part of the manufacturing process, prior to being available for the public to purchase.

To celebrate the introduction of Grading Chip™, any collector who submits any Uncirculated slabs to The Authority from either 2023-24 or 2024-25 Upper Deck The Cup will have their Rookie Auto Patch slabbed card graded with Grading Chip™, at no cost. The Authority does not charge for submission or vaulting of Authority Slabs™, so a collector can submit, vault, and grade Authority Uncirculated slabbed The Cup cards at no charge.

Dynamics manages The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform. The Authority™ enables users to instantly vault, purchase, encapsulate, authenticate, grade, sell, and fulfill a collectible, within minutes. Dynamics is also the technical team behind the Universal Public Grading Standard™, the collectible industries first public grading standard.

To learn more about The Authority, visit https://www.theauthority.com/

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About the Authority™

The Authority is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, TCGs, comics, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

