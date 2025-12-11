Trading Card Packs Launched Today on Upper Deck e-Pack® that are "Instantly" Gradable on The Authority™

For the first time, collectors can experience the full cycle of collecting in one place in a matter of minutes.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., the leader in security and collectible technologies, today announced that specific trading cards on Upper Deck e-Pack® are now instantly transferable into The Authority™ for instant, real-time grading.

Starting today, collectors that purchase and open packs of 2023-24 Upper Deck AHL on Connected Retailer Upper Deck e-Pack® have the option to instantly transfer online select vaulted cards to The Authority™ for instant grading.

2023-24 Upper Deck AHL Card encapsulated by The Authority

"For the first time in the hobby, a collector does not have to wait months to open a pack of cards, grade, and sell them," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "Starting today, customers can purchase packs of cards, open, grade, sell them, and the sale proceeds will appear in your digital wallet available for additional future purchases in just a few minutes."

Dynamics manages The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform. The Authority™ enables users to instantly vault, purchase, encapsulate, authenticate, grade, sell, and fulfill a collectible, within minutes. Dynamics is also the technical team behind the Universal Public Grading Standard™ -- the collectible industry's first public grading standard.

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About the Authority™

The Authority™ is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority™ is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, TCGs, comics, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

