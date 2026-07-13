The AVMA and Walt Disney World's Top Veterinarian Share Secrets to Better Pet Care

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to top veterinarians from Walt Disney World and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), there are surprising connections between wildlife medicine and everyday pet care.

At the AVMA annual convention in Anaheim, Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment at Walt Disney World Experiences, and AVMA President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, discussed how pet owners can help their animals thrive at home with lessons learned from the wild.

At the AVMA annual convention in Anaheim, Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Animals, Science and Environment at Walt Disney World Experiences, and AVMA President Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, discussed how pet owners can help their animals thrive at home with lessons learned from the wild. For example, at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Walt Disney World Resort, veterinarians routinely perform medical procedures on tigers, rhinoceroses, and other wild animals—without sedation—because those animals trust the people caring for them.

In the U.S., more than 77 million households own at least one pet, according to AVMA.

Drs. Penning and Bailey share these top tips for pet owners:

Build trust early: Use relationship-building and positive reinforcement so pets feel safe during handling.

Use relationship-building and positive reinforcement so pets feel safe during handling. Provide "wild" enrichment: Use puzzles and sensory play to keep pets mentally sharp and emotionally balanced.

Use puzzles and sensory play to keep pets mentally sharp and emotionally balanced. Make them work for food: Introduce food puzzles during mealtimes to prevent boredom and keep animals engaged.

Introduce food puzzles during mealtimes to prevent boredom and keep animals engaged. Observe closely: Practice patience and critical observation to read your pet's subtle body language cues.

Practice patience and critical observation to read your pet's subtle body language cues. Create routine: Consistency and predictability and routine veterinary visits are important so that animals – which learn very quickly – understand what you're asking them to do.

"The foundation for building relationships is treating animals with respect," said Dr. Penning. Penning, who is a veterinarian with expertise in wildlife care and conservation, noted the primary thing needed to help all animals thrive is trust. "Building a strong relationship with both pets and wild animals reduces fear and stress, and more importantly, makes them feel safe and secure."

"Under-stimulated pets are often stressed pets, making it vital for owners to bring 'wild enrichment' techniques into the home," said Dr. Bailey. "By simulating natural behaviors and positive reinforcement at home, we can significantly reduce anxiety during routine veterinary visits for both pets and their owners."

For more information on pet care, visit www.avma.org.

Contact: Bob Szafranski, 312-863-9135

SOURCE American Veterinary Medical Association