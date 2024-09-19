The BAM Companies Appoints Jim Fox as Chief Financial Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BAM Companies, a leading real estate investment and management firm, today announced the appointment of Jim Fox as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As CFO for The BAM Companies, Jim will oversee financial strategy and planning, accounting and reporting, tax and audit management, treasury management and strategic partnerships. The BAM Companies, founded in 2010, is an award-winning, vertically integrated multifamily owner/operator based in Carmel, IN.

Mr. Fox brings over 35 years of experience in real estate accounting and finance to his new role. He has held CFO positions at three prominent Chicago firms: Miglin-Beitler, Pearlmark Real Estate Partners, and Home Partners of America. His experience at these firms encompassed over $5 billion of gross investments, $600 million of equity raised and $1.4 billion of debt financing. Mr. Fox was actively involved in deal structuring as a member of the investment committees.

In 2016, he co-founded North Wells Capital, an investment and development firm backed by a Chicago-based family office. Mr. Fox's experience spans private equity, institutionally backed startups, and family offices. He has a proven track record in capital markets, deal sourcing, strategy, and finance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim to The BAM Companies," said Ivan Barratt, CEO of The BAM Companies. "His deep experience in real estate finance and his proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business."

As CFO, Mr. Fox will oversee financial strategy and planning, accounting and reporting, tax and audit management, treasury management and strategic partnerships.

"I am excited to join The BAM Companies and to be part of such a dynamic and growing team," said Mr. Fox. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Mr. Fox holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and is an inactive CPA.

About The BAM Companies

The BAM Companies is a vertically integrated, best-in-class real estate private equity and management firm whose performance has led to being recognized seven times on the Inc5000 list. The firm is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Since its inception in 2010, the firm has completed over $1.33 billion in transactions, acquiring more than 8,500 multifamily units. The company has raised nearly $400 million in equity from over 1,400 high-net-worth investors (HNWIs) and households.

