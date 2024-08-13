For the 7th Time, The BAM Companies Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2814 in 2024, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 183 Percent

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that The BAM Companies ranks No. 2814 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be acknowledged by Inc. 5000 for the 7th consecutive year demonstrates a core value we impart here at The BAM Companies: work hard, play hard, win. An achievement such as this highlights the strength of our operational pillars and shapes the path ahead. We are truly grateful." – Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Throughout all these years of diligently executing our business model with a concentration on our competitive advantages, culture, and values, we've been able to attract record-breaking new investors to our vertically integrated platform and maintain ample liquidity. Looking ahead, our focus is on advancing our mission and offering strategies that continue to bring outsized returns and security." – Ivan Barratt, Founder & CEO.

Ivan Barratt and The BAM Companies deliver a proven track record of providing partners with more direct control over the performance of their assets. Our executive staff has a combined 185+ years of experience, especially during adverse real estate down cycles such as the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s and early aughts, as well as the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2008. While competitors paused underwriting and had their private equity pencils down in late 2022 and in 2023, as institutional capital declined globally, we executed astute buys. Elevating during downtimes and understanding the nuances of real estate investments are two things we do best.

