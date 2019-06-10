The Beach Blues: Planet Fitness Study Uncovers That Two Thirds Of Americans Attempt To Get In Shape Before Vacation

HAMPTON, N.H., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, reveals the pressures many feel regarding their body image as it relates to vacationing or laying beachside. A national study* commissioned by Planet Fitness found that two-thirds (66 percent) of Americans have tried to get in shape before reaching their destination with anxiety being one of the primary factors.

The stresses many face are very real, as 28 percent say they would not have gone on the vacation had they not exercised prior. As it relates to spending time at the beach specifically, people report feeling judged (45 percent), anxious (43 percent) or nervous (43 percent) when around others, with these sentiments more prevalent among women than men.

Interestingly, the discomfort about one's body image does not stop at summer travel, as a majority (62 percent) have tried to get in shape before even stepping foot inside a gym as well. Among those who exercise before joining a gym, an alarming number are just as likely to do so out of fear of being judged once they enter the gym (45 percent) as they are to get a head start on their fitness goals (46 percent). In addition, over three in 10 (31 percent) say they would not have even joined the gym had they not tried getting in shape beforehand.

Starting today, Planet Fitness has a limited time offer available only for new members in which they can sign up for Black Card memberships for just $1 down (enrollment fee), then $21.99 a month. Black Card perks include access to any Planet Fitness club at no additional charge and additional amenities such as unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds and more. The promotion runs through June 11 at any of its more than 1,800 clubs throughout the United States.

"Planet Fitness wants all members and guests to feel at home in our clubs without feeling any pressure to 'prepare' in order to feel accepted and comfortable, as we're here to encourage people of all fitness levels," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "For those looking for a healthier lifestyle who may have plans to travel this summer (and beyond), our current Black Card promotion is a great option as it offers access to the Judgement Free Zone no matter where your travels may take you."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®** membership for $21.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

*Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 2,217 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percent.

**Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 13.6 million members and 1,806 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

