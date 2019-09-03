The Beaufort Bonnet Company Recalls Handmade Knit Dolls Due to Injury Hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sep 03, 2019, 15:13 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/The-Beaufort-Bonnet-Company-Recalls-Handmade-Knit-Dolls-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: The Beaufort Bonnet Company Handmade Knit Dolls

Hazard: A sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the handmade knit dolls, posing a puncture injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact The Beaufort Bonnet Company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumer Contact: 
The Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500

Description:
This recall includes stuffed knit doll toys styled and named according to animal themes. Knit dolls sold under the following style names have been recalled

Style Name

Drayton Hall Hare

Ellie Mae the Cat

Frat E. Fox

Giftmore the Mouse

Gull to Bed

Iwant A. Hippopotamus

Imma Bunny

King Charles Wooford

Lady Lullaby

Lily Pad Prince

Lionel the Lion

McDuffie the Duck

Morris Mallard

P. Nutt

Pudge the Pig

Shellebrate

Sill E. Goose

Ted E. Bearington

Waldorf Wabbit

Waverly Wabbit

Woodmont Wabbit

Wooly

Incidents/Injuries: The Beaufort Bonnet Company has received one report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. No injuries have been reported

Sold At: Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.

Importer: The Beaufort Bonnet Company, of Lexington, Ky

Manufactured in: Peru

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

Recall Number: 19-198

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

