WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/The-Beaufort-Bonnet-Company-Recalls-Handmade-Knit-Dolls-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: The Beaufort Bonnet Company Handmade Knit Dolls

Hazard: A sewing needle was discovered in the stuffing of one of the handmade knit dolls, posing a puncture injury hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the knit dolls and contact The Beaufort Bonnet Company to receive a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Consumer Contact:

The Beaufort Bonnet Company toll-free at 833-964-1456 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; by email at info@beaufortbonnetco.com; or online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com and click on "Product Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 4,500

Description:

This recall includes stuffed knit doll toys styled and named according to animal themes. Knit dolls sold under the following style names have been recalled

Style Name Drayton Hall Hare Ellie Mae the Cat Frat E. Fox Giftmore the Mouse Gull to Bed Iwant A. Hippopotamus Imma Bunny King Charles Wooford Lady Lullaby Lily Pad Prince Lionel the Lion McDuffie the Duck Morris Mallard P. Nutt Pudge the Pig Shellebrate Sill E. Goose Ted E. Bearington Waldorf Wabbit Waverly Wabbit Woodmont Wabbit Wooly

Incidents/Injuries: The Beaufort Bonnet Company has received one report of a sewing needle found in the stuffing of a knit doll. No injuries have been reported

Sold At: Specialty stores nationwide and online at www.thebeaufortbonnetcompany.com from September 2016 through August 2019 for about $40 to $65.

Importer: The Beaufort Bonnet Company, of Lexington, Ky

Manufactured in: Peru

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-198

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

