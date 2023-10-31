The Beauty of Giving Back: MY SALON Suite Raises More than $120,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in Just One Month

Salon suite franchise surpasses 2023 fundraising goal, raising over $600,000 for cancer research in the last five years

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MY SALON Suite , a salon suite franchise that focuses on providing stylists and beauticians a personal space to build their business and the beauty industry's future, announced it has raised more than $120,000 this year for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the brand's Suite Relief Fund™, an annual fundraiser held in September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This marks the fifth year of the fundraiser, and the third consecutive year the brand has surpassed its goal to raise more than $120,000.

The long-standing partnership between St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and MY SALON Suite began with the launch of the Suite Relief Fund™ in 2018. Now, the Suite Relief Fund has raised over $600,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since the partnership's inception. Continued support through financial donations helps St. Jude provide treatment, travel, housing, and food to the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year, at no charge to their families.

"For the third consecutive year, the MY SALON Suite community rallied together to surpass our goal and raise over $120,000 for St. Jude," said Stacy Eley, president of Suite Management Franchising. "The majority of donations this year were less than $50, the collective effort and generosity of so many of our Members and their clients adding up to a huge number. With MY SALON Suite's ongoing growth and expanded efforts, we look forward to continuing our support of St. Jude's life-saving mission and achieving an even greater impact in the years to come."

MY SALON Suite surpassed its fundraising goal through generous donations from clients, members, franchise partners, vendors and the Suite Management Franchising team. Scott Neglia, owner of MY SALON Suite Port Jefferson, and Mike and Tonya Hilliard, owners of MY SALON Suite West Melbourne, were this year's top fundraising locations. As part of the brand's commitment to giving back, MY SALON Suite also recently honored multi-unit franchisee Randy Gunst with the B.I.G. ("Beauty in Giving") Award during the brand's annual convention , in recognition of his contributions to his community.

For more information about the MY SALON Suite franchise, visit https://www.mysalonsuite.com , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a salon suite franchise designed for individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who are interested in diversifying their portfolio while enjoying a semi-absentee lifestyle. The company was established with the aim to inspire and empower the modern-day salon owner, providing a unique opportunity for a diverse range of beauty and health professionals to successfully manage their businesses. MY SALON Suite members are provided with ongoing training, support, and a robust referral network to bolster their business growth. The brand, which is ranked #66 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 2023 Franchise 500® List, is widely recognized for its rapid expansion and significant success.

A strategic alliance partnership with Propelled Brands has allowed the nation's largest family-owned collection of salons to fuel the brand's growth. Currently, MY SALON Suite boasts over 330 locations in 35 states across the United States and Canada, with 165 franchisees and over 8,500 Suite Elite Members. The franchise concept plans to continue its expansion in the coming years.

To learn more about MY SALON Suite, visit mysalonsuite.com .

