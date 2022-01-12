The Bedrock Care Group Partners with DailyPay to Support Healthcare Employees' Financial Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bedrock Care Group , a healthcare and nursing facility operator, has teamed up with DailyPay to enable healthcare professionals to access their earned income instantly.

The partnership gives Bedrock Care Group employees more financial flexibility during this challenging time for healthcare workers amid the global pandemic. With this impactful benefit, Bedrock Care Group will leverage DailyPay to hire quicker and retain employees longer .

Sheena Walter, Corporate Director of Human Resources at Bedrock Care believes DailyPay will have a huge impact on the lives of employees at Bedrock Care. "In a perfect world, income and expenditures would perfectly align. We at Bedrock Care want to do what we can to meet the needs of our employees. By partnering with DailyPay, our employees will have more stability at work, and I expect to see less turnover and an increase in our recruitment efforts."

"Most working people would agree life doesn't fit neatly into a weekly or bi-weekly timeline of bills and expenses," said Brett Boyer, Vice President of Labor Management at Bedrock Care. "We owe it to our employees to make accessing their funds as easy as possible wherever possible."

Headquartered in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Bedrock Care operates 14 locations in Pennsylvania. With DailyPay, Bedrock Care employees have access to the money they've earned immediately after working a shift, providing the ability to pay bills, save, invest, or make purchases on their own schedule. In a study commissioned by DailyPay, 74% of DailyPay users say having access to their earned income has helped reduce their financial stress, making them more productive at work. 95% of DailyPay users stopped using payday loans when they started using the popular on-demand pay benefit.

About The Bedrock Care Group

Headquartered in Royersford, PA, with more than 2,300 employees dedicated to customer service and genuine care, The Bedrock Care Group is a team of accomplished professionals in management, planning, and healthcare administration. With eight skilled rehabilitation and nursing facilities, Bedrock Care prides itself on servicing the residents of Philadelphia, Montgomery County, and Central, PA. Bedrock Care helps achieve the professional results required of health care providers in today's market as an outcome-focused organization centered around patient care. Find more information about how The Bedrock Care Group is shaping the future of long-term care and skilled rehabilitation at https://bedrockcare.com.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco. DailyPay is the recognized gold standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

Email: [email protected]

Adriana Ball

Email: [email protected]

Leah C. Callaway

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay