The Best Laser Engraver for Laser Businesses: Introducing the OMTech Pronto Series

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting expansion of its product lineup, OMTech is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in CO2 laser technology: the OMTech Pronto. With 80W and 130W options for increased versatility and a max engraving speed of 1,000mm/s, the Pronto delivers on efficiency and accuracy. Engineered for precision, speed, and safety, the Pronto series caters to a wide range of engraving purposes while being perfect for large-quantity production.

Faster.

The OMTech Pronto stands out in the market due to its ultra-quick engraving speed. This enhancement not only accelerates productivity but also increases profitability for businesses venturing into the laser engraving industry. Coupled with a larger air pump flow that ensures 3.2 times higher exhaust for fuller combustion, the Pronto series promises superior carving results and efficiency.

Safer.

Safety and precision are paramount in OMTech's design philosophy. The OMTech Pronto introduces a non-contact, fully automatic focusing system for stabilizing your engravings. Its new flame retardant PC sheet and high-temperature alarm function significantly minimize fire risk, ensuring a safer work environment. The OMTech Pronto ensures safety with these new and improved features, allowing users to focus on other tasks without having to constantly monitor their laser engraver. Put your faith in a machine you can trust!

Stronger.

The Pronto is built to endure the hardships of laser engraving with aluminum alloy protection integrated into vital points such as the mirrors and laser head. Aluminum plates and synchronous belt drive also aid the laser engraving process, ensuring stable operation, improved accuracy, and larger production.

Ideal for businesses looking to scale operations or enhance their engraving capabilities, the OMTech Pronto CO2 laser engraver is set to redefine standards in the laser industry. Its superior features and innovative design assure not just more efficient engraving but a significant elevation in the quality and safety of laser engraving practices globally.

About OMTech

OMTech is a leading innovator in the field of laser technology, providing a comprehensive range of products that serve both professional and hobbyist needs. Committed to excellence, OMTech continuously expands the possibilities of laser applications through its dedication to innovation, quality, and customer service.

For more information on the OMTech Pronto laser engraver, please visit OMTech's official website. Links to OMTech's German, UK, Italian, French, and Spanish websites are all available