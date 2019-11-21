The Best Place to Buy a Rental Investment Property Industry Reports

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool releases the second round of its "TurboTenant Reports - The Best Place to Buy Rental Investment Property." Twenty-six states have been reported on, with the remainder of the U.S. states publishing before the end of the year.

TurboTenant Reports can be found at https://www.turbotenant.com/blog/.

"We have rich data on the number of leads a property receives and the time that a rental stays on the market. These have proven to be strong indicators of the strength of the rental market and the ROI potential of an investment," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The first round of the southwest edition of the TurboTenant Reports highlights Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as well as 22 more states throughout the U.S.

TurboTenant Report Standouts

Florida - Orlando , Jacksonville , Tampa and St. Petersburg all made the list. Positive increases were reported across the board on population growth and employment growth. Home values were up over 10% for all locations. Jacksonville topped the list with the most leads per property at 50 with just over 10 days on the market. Tampa and Orlando's leads per property are very strong at 45 with just a little over two weeks on the market on average.

, , and all made the list. Positive increases were reported across the board on population growth and employment growth. Home values were up over 10% for all locations. topped the list with the most leads per property at 50 with just over 10 days on the market. and leads per property are very strong at 45 with just a little over two weeks on the market on average. Georgia - Atlanta, Marietta and Roswell all made the list in Georgia . Atlanta has seen double-digit home value increases, with just three weeks on the market on average. Roswell topped the list with 64 leads per property with just 12 days on the market. Marietta leads were strong at 27 on average per property with just two weeks on the market.

Atlanta, and all made the list in . has seen double-digit home value increases, with just three weeks on the market on average. topped the list with 64 leads per property with just 12 days on the market. leads were strong at 27 on average per property with just two weeks on the market. North Carolina - Greensboro , Charlotte , Durham , Raleigh and Fayetteville all made the list. Positive population, employment, and home value increases were reported across the board. Greensboro , the number one pick, topped the leads per property list with 58 on average and just nine days on the market. The number two pick, Charlotte , reported double-digit home value increases, over 20 leads per property with just 10 days on the market.

, , , and all made the list. Positive population, employment, and home value increases were reported across the board. , the number one pick, topped the leads per property list with 58 on average and just nine days on the market. The number two pick, , reported double-digit home value increases, over 20 leads per property with just 10 days on the market. South Carolina - Spartanburg , Columbia , and Myrtle Beach all made the list. Employment growth and home values are on the rise in all locations. Rental leads per property are over 100 for Spartanburg , Columbia reports almost 60 per property and less than two weeks on the market. Myrtle Beach's numbers are strong with an average of 35 leads per property and just 12 days on the market.

TurboTenant will continue to publish the TurboTenant Report daily throughout November and December, wrapping up all states by mid-December. Custom data and analysis requests are welcome, please contact press@turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 200,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit, and background reports, property listings and marketing and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant's features empower landlords to manage smarter, faster and more effectively. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com .

