The Best Place to Buy a Rental Investment Property Industry Reports

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool releases the third round of its "TurboTenant Reports - The Best Place to Buy Rental Investment Property." Forty-two states have been reported on, with the remainder of the U.S. states publishing before the end of the year.

"Publishing informative investment reports using the plethora of data at our fingertips has always been one of our goals. We want new and existing landlords to expand their portfolios with a data-driven strategy. Using the number of days on the market and the number of leads a property receives, in combination with housing and rent trends, has revealed great investment opportunities throughout the U.S., " said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

This round of the TurboTenant Reports highlights Oregon, Washington, California, Montana and Utah as well as 38 more states throughout the U.S.

TurboTenant Report Standouts

Oregon - McMinnville , Salem and Bend all made the list in Oregon . Bend has seen a 9.1% increase in home values year over year and only 10 days on the market on average. Salem reported 12 leads per property on average with under two weeks on the market. The number one choice, McMinnville , reported over 30 leads per property and only six days on the market.

TurboTenant will continue to publish the TurboTenant Report daily throughout November and December, wrapping up all states by mid-December. Custom data and analysis requests are welcome, please contact press@turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 200,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit and background reports, property listings and marketing, and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant's features empower landlords to manage smarter, faster and more effectively. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com .

