The Best Place to Buy Investment Property Industry Reports Released

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, a free online platform for tenants and landlords, has just released the first round of its "TurboTenant Report - The Best Place to Buy Rental Investment Property." TurboTenant has released 22 reports to date and will have all U.S. states released by the end of the year.

TurboTenant Reports can be found at https://www.turbotenant.com/blog/

"Our goal has always been to use technology to revolutionize the rental process. The TurboTenant Report is in line with that mission and is another high-value resource that will help new and veteran landlords expand their portfolios in a smart and data-driven way," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The first round of TurboTenant Reports highlights New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and West Virginia, as well as 17 more states throughout the U.S.

TurboTenant Report Standouts

New York - Buffalo, Rochester , Troy and Schenectady all made the report list. A strong ROI is indicated with a median home sale price in the mid-100k and rents averaging over $1000 in all cities. All cities brought in over 50 leads per property with less than 20 days on the market for all locations.

Buffalo, , and Schenectady all made the report list. A strong ROI is indicated with a median home sale price in the mid-100k and rents averaging over in all cities. All cities brought in over 50 leads per property with less than 20 days on the market for all locations. Connecticut - Waterbury, Bridgeport , New Britain and Stamford all made the list. Home values have increased in the double-digit range for Waterbury and Bridgeport , and landlords receive over 50 leads per property with Stamford coming in at a record number of 155 leads. Most homes are rented within a couple of weeks, and home sale prices and rents support a strong ROI.

Waterbury, , and all made the list. Home values have increased in the double-digit range for and , and landlords receive over 50 leads per property with coming in at a record number of 155 leads. Most homes are rented within a couple of weeks, and home sale prices and rents support a strong ROI. Massachusetts - Cambridge , Worcester , Quincy and Taunton all made the report list. Positive population, employment, and home value increases were reported across the board. Taunton , the number one pick on the investment list, reported an average of over 300 leads per property with as little as 19 days on the market.

, , and all made the report list. Positive population, employment, and home value increases were reported across the board. , the number one pick on the investment list, reported an average of over 300 leads per property with as little as 19 days on the market. Pennsylvania - Phoenixville , Reading and Allentown all made the list. Employment growth and home values are on the rise in all locations. Rental leads per property are over 100 for both Allentown and Reading , and all cities report less than two weeks on the market on average.

TurboTenant leads the independent landlord industry in cutting-edge software aimed at assisting landlords across the United States with marketing syndication, online applications, tenant screening, lead management, communication and more. More than 200,000 landlords in all 50 states use the TurboTenant platform.

"The data that we have on the average rent, the number of leads a vacancy receives and the number of days on the market helped us identify the best investment opportunities. We see great value in sharing these insights and growing the number of landlords across the U.S.," said Sarnen Steinbarth, TurboTenant Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

TurboTenant will continue to publish the TurboTenant Report daily throughout November and December, wrapping up all states by mid-December. Custom data and analysis requests are welcome, please contact press@turbotenant.com.

About TurboTenant

TurboTenant helps independent landlords improve the investment performance of their properties by offering them access to online tools, previously only available to large property management companies. More than 200,000 landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, online solutions for landlording. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant credit, and background reports, property listings and marketing and renters insurance. All of TurboTenant's features empower landlords to manage smarter, faster and more effectively. Sign up at www.turbotenant.com .

