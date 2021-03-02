The Best Plastic Surgeon In Florida In 2021 Is Dr. Alberico Sessa

SARASOTA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is one of the top destinations for plastic surgery in the United States. With year round beach weather, the demand for good plastic surgery is higher in sunny Florida where swimsuits are worn even in the winter. When choosing the best of the best, Dr. Alberico Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts is the best plastic surgeon in Florida.

Dr. Sessa focuses on providing scarless and minimal scarring plastic surgery procedures. One way he achieves this is through a breast augmentation technique he created called the Crescent Lift. This procedure uses only a small incision around the areola to place breast implants and lift the position of the nipples. For patients with mild sagging of the breasts, this can prevent the use of the traditional anchor incision during a breast lift.

Tummy tuck surgery is known for its large hip-to-hip scar. Normally, tummy tuck scars are hidden below the panty line and not visible in most swimsuits. Regardless, Dr. Sessa minimizes the length of tummy tuck incisions and performs other procedures such as liposuction 360 to reduce the scar necessary for a tummy tuck.

Dr. Sessa's careful and practiced technique makes him one of the most sought after and best plastic surgeons in Florida. His patients rave about Dr. Sessa and their results, one review says, "I couldn't be more happier with my results! Dr. Sessa & his staff have gone above and beyond. I had a breast augmentation 1 month ago & I feel great! Thank you so much for helping me gain my confidence back. If you are looking to get anything done I highly recommend Dr. Sessa & his staff they are amazing, you won't regret it!!"

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Dr. Alberico Sessa is an expert plastic surgeon who specializes in many plastic surgeries including those of the face, breast, and body. A triple board-certified surgeon, Dr. Sessa has over two decades of experience in plastic and cosmetic surgery. For more information about Sarasota Surgical Arts , visit our website and follow Dr. Sessa on Instagram @drcosmeticsurg .

